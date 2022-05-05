The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
PA, Jordan in bid to prevent Hamas takeover of Temple Mount

Ramallah and Amman have already taken a number of steps to prevent Hamas supporters from “commandeering” the protests of Muslim worshippers against Israeli measures.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MAY 5, 2022 18:18
A group of Jewish visitors walk across the Temple Mount, escorted by Israel Police while Palestinians riot in the background. (photo credit: TZVI JOFFRE)
The Palestinian Authority and Jordan are working together to stop Hamas from controlling the Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount), a PA official revealed on Thursday.

The official told The Jerusalem Post that Ramallah and Amman have already taken a number of steps to prevent Hamas supporters from “commandeering” the protests of Muslim worshippers against Israeli measures, including visits by Jews to the site.

The official refused to provide details about the alleged steps.

However, Palestinian sources pointed out that activists belonging to Fatah, the ruling faction headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, have been deployed at the compound in the past two weeks in a show of force and warning to Hamas supporters.

In addition, the Jordanian-controlled Wakf Department, which administers the affairs of the Aqsa Mosque compound, has instructed its security guards to remove Hamas banners from the area, the sources said. The guards were also instructed to stop worshippers from bringing fireworks and other objects into the compound.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

During the holy month of Ramadan, thousands of worshippers chanted slogans in support of Hamas and raised the group’s flag, while others denounced Abbas.

The official accused Hamas of turning the holy site into a “podium for disseminating its ideology and political messages.” The PA and Jordan, he said, “will not allow Hamas to take control of the mosque.”

According to the official, Israel and Jordan are close to reaching an understanding over the Wakf’s responsibilities, including the hiring of new guards. The Wakf has sought to increase the number of its guards and replace many others who retired over the past two years. A senior Wakf official had complained that Israel refused to approve the new appointments unless they pass security clearance by the Israeli authorities.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Ruwaidi, an adviser for Jerusalem affairs at the PA president’s office, said that the Palestinians are opposed to any interference by Israeli authorities in the management of the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Ruwaidi stressed the need to preserve the existing historical and legal situation at the site and to respect Jordan’s role as guardian of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.



Tags Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Temple Mount al-aqsa
