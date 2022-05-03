The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Temple Mount expected to reopen to Jewish visitors on Independence Day

Police stressed that the reopening of the site to Jewish visitors would be dependent on a situation assessment.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 3, 2022 19:55
Bridge to the Mughrabi Gate to the Temple Mount (photo credit: SEBI BERENS/FLASH90)
Bridge to the Mughrabi Gate to the Temple Mount
(photo credit: SEBI BERENS/FLASH90)

The Temple Mount may reopen to Jewish visitors on Thursday, as Israel marks Independence Day, although this is dependent on situation assessments, Israel Police confirmed on Tuesday.

The Temple Mount has been closed to Jewish visitors since April 22. 

Makor Rishon reported on Tuesday afternoon that Israel Police's Jerusalem District had confirmed that the Temple Mount is expected to reopen to Jewish visitors on Independence Day, although police told The Jerusalem Post that this would be dependent on a situation assessment.

The Joint Headquarters of Temple Mount Organizations had launched a campaign in recent days demanding that the government reopen the mount to Jewish visitors on Israeli Independence Day.

Tensions around the Temple Mount and al-Aqsa Mosque have heightened in recent weeks, amid clashes between Israeli security forces and Arab rioters at the site.

SECURITY FORCES guard Jews visiting the Temple Mount on Tisha Be'av, a day of mourning the destruction of the Holy Temple (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) SECURITY FORCES guard Jews visiting the Temple Mount on Tisha Be'av, a day of mourning the destruction of the Holy Temple (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

A large Hamas banner featuring a greeting for Eid al-Fitr and a photo of a Hamas terrorist was raised on the Temple Mount on Monday morning, as over 200,000 Arabs visited the site to celebrate the holiday marking the end of the Ramadan month of fasting. The banner was removed shortly after it was raised and one of the people responsible for raising it was arrested later in the day, according to police.

Hamas's leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, warned Israel against "attacking" al-Aqsa Mosque, claiming that the movement would fire a barrage of 1,111 rockets in the next conflict with Israel, during a speech on Saturday.

"Our people and our nation must prepare for a big battle if the occupation does not stop attacking al-Aqsa Mosque," said Sinwar. "Harming al-Aqsa and Jerusalem means a regional war, and we will not hesitate to take any decision with our sanctities."

The Hamas leader addressed the other Palestinian factions in Gaza saying that they must be on alert "for the battle did not end with the end of Ramadan, but will really begin with its end."



