62-year-old woman reportedly killed by son in Kiryat Ata

A 62-year-old woman was killed in Kiryat Ata in the Haifa District was killed early Saturday morning, a police spokesperson announced.

The woman was found lifeless in a stairwell when police arrived on the scene.

Police found the woman after receiving a report about a man walking around naked and holding a knife in a building in the same area.

The naked man is reportedly the victim's son, according to Hebrew media.

"We saw an unconscious woman and performed medical tests on her. She had no signs of life and we had no choice but to determine her death," one of the MDA paramedics on the scene said.

62-year-old women reportedly killed by son in Kiryat Ata. (Credit: MDA)

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

The same night in a separate incident, a 20-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident with a jeep on Highway 1, where his death was also immediately confirmed by MDA paramedics that arrived on the scene, according to Hebrew media.

Since late March, almost 20 Israelis were killed in numerous terror attacks across the country. The most recent one was on Thursday when three Israelis were murdered by two Palestinians in Elad who were armed with axes and knives.