Israeli settlers move into new apartment building in Hebron.

Fifteen settler families moved into a building in Hebron which its city's Jewish community said they purchased and had already been accusing for close to a month.

"We are continuing the Zionist endeavor of redeeming the Land," said Shlomo Levinger who is a representative of the families and of the group which is responsible for the project, called Harchevi.

The group was also behind the purchase of the Beit Rachel and Leah building in 2018 near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

This most recent building, called HaTekuma, is located on Hebron street that runs just outside the Kiryat Arab settlement. It is situated between the back end of the settlement and a Jewish apartment complex known as Beit HaShalom.

The small Jewish community of close to 1,000 people, lives in a small number of apartment complexes in a section of the city under Israeli military control. Most of the city of 215,000 Palestinians, is under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.

Jewish history in the city dates back to Abraham's purchases of the Tomb, as laid out in Genesis, but the current commuting has struggled to receive permission t expand and grow.

Recently construction work began on a new 31-unit apartment building for Jewish families.

"Especially these days we want to clear that Jews can buy a home anywhere in the Land of Israel, particularly in the city of our forefathers," Levinger said.

Harchevi purchased the structure from its Palestinian owners, he said.

Hagit Ofran of Peace Now said that "it doesn't matter if was legally purchased" but rather if Defense Minister Benny Gantz authorized the entry of the settlers.

She called on Gantz to evacuate them.

"A handful of settlers shouldn't be allowed to determine the government's foreign policy. If the government doesn't evacuate them immediately, effectively it has allowed" for the families to remain, Ofran said.