Yael Feldboy, US Embassy in Israel's legendary media adviser, passes away

The US Embassy in Israel's legendary media adviser Yael Feldboy passed has passed away, the embassy announced on Tuesday.

"It is difficult for diplomatic correspondents of the Israeli media to imagine the public diplomacy department of the United States Embassy without Yael Feldboy, who has spent the last 27 years as a senior media adviser, having started as a Hebrew teacher to ambassadors and senior embassy staff," The Jerusalem Post's Greer Fay Cashman wrote in 2017 upon Feldboy's retirement.

Feldboy began working at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv in the late 1980s.

Her 27-year career at the embassy spanned 12 US ambassadors. The first US ambassador with whom she worked was Thomas Pickering. After him were William Brown, William Harrop, Edward Djerejian, Martin Indyk, Ed Walker, Indyk again, Daniel Kurtzer, Richardrd Jones, James Cunningham, Dan Shapiro and David Friedman.

She also got to meet former US secretaries of state George Schultz, James Baker, Lawrence Eagleburger, Warren Christopher, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Condoleeza Rice, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and she was given a career achievement award signed by then-incumbent Rex Tillerson. Over her career, she also met several US presidents and vice presidents, as well as other high-ranking US civilian and military personnel.

Former US ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro, who worked with Feldboy from 2011 to 2017, took to Twitter to express condolences.

"I’m heartbroken by the passing of Yael Feldboy, longtime media adviser at @usembassyjlm. She dispensed daily advice, wisdom, friendship, &laughter. A consummate professional &deeply loyal friend to me @JulieFisher4 and our girls. Hugs to Yigal and her loving family," Shapiro wrote.

When Feldboy first arrived at the embassy, she had a four-year-old daughter. Today she is survived by her husband Yigal, two daughters and seven grandchildren.

Feldboy, who was expected to be ready to deal with an emergency or crisis 24/7 – everyone at the embassy was known to have her on speed dial – said that Yigal was the main beneficiary of her retirement.

Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.