The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yael Feldboy, US Embassy in Israel's legendary media adviser, passes away

During Feldboy's 27 years at the embassy, she worked with 12 US ambassadors and met several US secretaries of state and presidents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2022 00:16
YAEL FELDBOY, flanked by US Embassy spokeswoman Valerie O’Brien (left) and deputy chief of mission Leslie Tsou, displays the Secretary of State’s Career Achievement Award in recognition of her distinguished service. (photo credit: US EMBASSY)
YAEL FELDBOY, flanked by US Embassy spokeswoman Valerie O’Brien (left) and deputy chief of mission Leslie Tsou, displays the Secretary of State’s Career Achievement Award in recognition of her distinguished service.
(photo credit: US EMBASSY)

The US Embassy in Israel's legendary media adviser Yael Feldboy passed has passed away, the embassy announced on Tuesday. 

"It is difficult for diplomatic correspondents of the Israeli media to imagine the public diplomacy department of the United States Embassy without Yael Feldboy, who has spent the last 27 years as a senior media adviser, having started as a Hebrew teacher to ambassadors and senior embassy staff," The Jerusalem Post's Greer Fay Cashman wrote in 2017 upon Feldboy's retirement

Feldboy began working at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv in the late 1980s.

US Embassy Tel Aviv 311 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)US Embassy Tel Aviv 311 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Her 27-year career at the embassy spanned 12 US ambassadors. The first US ambassador with whom she worked was Thomas Pickering. After him were William Brown, William Harrop, Edward Djerejian, Martin Indyk, Ed Walker, Indyk again, Daniel Kurtzer, Richardrd Jones, James Cunningham, Dan Shapiro and David Friedman.

She also got to meet former US secretaries of state George Schultz, James Baker, Lawrence Eagleburger, Warren Christopher, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Condoleeza Rice, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and she was given a career achievement award signed by then-incumbent Rex Tillerson. Over her career, she also met several US presidents and vice presidents, as well as other high-ranking US civilian and military personnel.

Former US ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro, who worked with Feldboy from 2011 to 2017, took to Twitter to express condolences. 

"I’m heartbroken by the passing of Yael Feldboy, longtime media adviser at @usembassyjlm. She dispensed daily advice, wisdom, friendship, &laughter. A consummate professional &deeply loyal friend to me @JulieFisher4 and our girls. Hugs to Yigal and her loving family," Shapiro wrote. 

When Feldboy first arrived at the embassy, she had a four-year-old daughter. Today she is survived by her husband Yigal, two daughters and seven grandchildren. 

Feldboy, who was expected to be ready to deal with an emergency or crisis 24/7 – everyone at the embassy was known to have her on speed dial – said that Yigal was the main beneficiary of her retirement. 

Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.



Tags media obituary US Embassy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by