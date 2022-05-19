The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US Ambassador moving into new Jerusalem residence

The new US Ambassador's residence is off of Jerusalem’s Emek Refaim street. Previous ambassadors lived in a large home in Herzliya.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 19, 2022 09:12
The new US Ambassador's residence on Emek Refaim (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The new US Ambassador's residence on Emek Refaim
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The US Embassy in Jerusalem found a residence for Ambassador Tom Nides, over a year after it stopped using the palatial home it once owned in Herzliya, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed.

The new residence is off of Jerusalem’s Emek Refaim street, a busy thoroughfare of cafes and boutiques, as well as historic homes.

The old, Arab-style building is in a compound surrounded by walls at the site of what used to be a flower shop. A developer renovated the structure and built two buildings on the site, all of which appear to be part of the ambassador’s new residence.

Nides lived at the Waldorf Astoria hotel since arriving in Israel about six months ago, but was unable to host guests there, using the old Jerusalem consulate building on Agron Street, instead.

Previous ambassadors lived in a large home with a pool overlooking the beach in Herzliya. The State Department sold the home, reportedly to pro-Israel billionaire and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, at the advice of former ambassador David Friedman after the previous administration moved the US embassy to Jerusalem. The embassy then rented the house until Friedman finished his tenure as ambassador.

The new US Ambassador's residence on Emek Refaim (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) The new US Ambassador's residence on Emek Refaim (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)


Tags Jerusalem US Embassy Emek Refaim usa Thomas Nides
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by