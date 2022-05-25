New Public Defender: Israeli justice system still mistreats defendants

In one of her first high-profile appearances, relatively new chief Public Defender Anat Meisad Canaan on Tuesday night at the Israel Bar Association Conference in Eilat said that the Israeli legal system is still mistreating defendants.

Canaan replaced Yoav Sapir to run the country’s public defender system in December but has not made any major public appearances to date.

According to Canaan, "when a defense lawyer wants to raise a good and logical claim [on behalf of a defendant,] the first thing that greets them is automatic opposition from the prosecution. Then the court pressures you to drop the argument and maybe to come to a plea bargain in order to end the case,” regardless of the merit of the claims you were raising.

Another issue that Canaan addressed was a debate in Israeli criminal law about whether the focus should be on defendants’ rights almost as a philosophical category or more concretely on questions of how evidence is handled,

Canaan said, "now it is difficult to defend rights in a criminal proceeding. The discussion about evidence takes place in a theoretical context. In reality, you don't even get to that point.”

One of the reasons that she said many defendants do not even get to the point of being able to seriously question concrete evidence for them is the extremely high level of pretrial detention or detention until the end of trials in Israel.

She said "from an objective viewpoint the percentage of detentions in Israel is one of the highest. Also, the conditions are demoralizing. Israel still Is not meeting the standards for jail cell space required by the High Court of Justice. We still have not gotten to a situation where every prisoner in Israel has at least three square meters. Those who are most harmed by all of this are the weaker sector clients of society.”

Liberman's prison concern

In December, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman fought over the correct way to fulfill a High Court of Justice order to provide every prisoner the minimum cell space due under international law.

A spokesman for Liberman indicated that the professional levels of the relevant ministries were negotiating over the issue following an aggressive letter from Sa’ar warning of violating the High Court order.

Since the 2017 ruling, the High Court has pressed the prison system to completely revamp itself, build new facilities and alter policies to lead to early releases of certain categories of prisoners in order to meet the minimum international standard that every prisoner will have 4.5 meters of cell space.

Although the government has accepted the decision and has worked the last few years toward meeting the High Court ruling with some success, large numbers of prisoners still have substantially less space than required.

Striking an emotional and personal tone, she said "it is hard for me when we are sitting on a platform of this beautiful hotel and talking about theoretical issues. The reality which I am speaking about does not look anything like this. Today they use this detention until the end of trial even with very low key crimes.”

Canaan said that attempts to make the courts more efficient in finishing cases were coming at the cost of defendants ‘rights.

An issue that Canaan did not raise was corona-era limits forcing prisoners into inferior zoom hearings, which limit a defendant’s voice, in place of standard in-person hearings.

A public defender spokesman said that after two years of this being a major issue, the fall off of corona has finally mostly allowed normal hearings to be restored.