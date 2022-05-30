The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli legendary sports presenter, screenwriter Modi Bar-On dies

TV personality, presenter, screenwriter and director Modi Bar-On, 59, lost his fight against lung cancer on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2022 16:32
Israeli television presenter Modi Bar-On during a conference of Channel 13 News company in Jerusalem on June 3, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli television presenter Modi Bar-On during a conference of Channel 13 News company in Jerusalem on June 3, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli TV personality and screenwriter Modi Bar-On, best known for hosting Sport 5's UEFA Champions League broadcasts, died on Monday aged 59.

Bar-On lost his fight against lung cancer which kept him hospitalized and off television screens in Israel since January.

Son of a Holocaust survivor, Bar-On served in the IDF's Nahal Brigade during the First Lebanon War in 1982 before starting his career as a stand-up comic.

Bar-On also worked as an actor and director during the 1990s before he rose to prominence when he joined the writing team of Hahamishia Hakamerit (The Chamber Quintet), a satirical sketch show that later became a cult hit.

In 1994, he was hired by Sport 5, Israel's leading sports channel, and presented countless matches and competitions during his career. He became synonymous with the channel's Champions League studio show due to his iconic presentation for over a decade.

Israeli writer and actor Modi Bar On with Gadi Fur (credit: FLASH90) Israeli writer and actor Modi Bar On with Gadi Fur (credit: FLASH90)
Sports and Culture Minister Chili Tropper paid respects to the late presenter in a statement released later on Monday.

"Modi's works as a presenter, screenwriter and director have reached every home in Israel and will be remembered for many years due to his unique style"

Sports and Culture Minister Chili Tropper on Modi Bar-On

Bar-On's "intelligent, extensive and in-depth presentation on Sport 5 will be sorely missed by us all," the minister added.

Bar-On made his final television appearance on Saturday evening when an item, written and narrated by Bar-On from his deathbed, was broadcast in the build-up for the Champions League final, in which Spanish champions Real Madrid defeated Liverpool to capture their 14th Champions League title, a record in European soccer. 



Tags Israel culture television sports obituary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by