Terrorists responsible for Dvir Sorek murder given life sentence

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 31, 2022 11:55

Updated: MAY 31, 2022 12:06
The Israeli military arrested two Palestinians suspected of the murder of Cpl. Dvir Sorek over the weekend on August 10, 2019. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Israeli military arrested two Palestinians suspected of the murder of Cpl. Dvir Sorek over the weekend on August 10, 2019.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Judea Military Court on Tuesday sentenced Hamas terrorist cell commander Ahmad al-Atzafra to life in prison plus 25 years in connection with the murder of IDF Corporal Dvir Sorek on August 8, 2019.

The court also ordered him to pay NIS 1.5 million to Sorek's family.

IDF Prosecution filed an indictment in October 2019 against al-Atzafra and four other Palestinians in connection with the murder.

The other Palestinians, all of who are affiliated with Hamas according to the indictment, are: Qasem al-atzafra, Nazir al-Atzafra, Yusef Zahur and Mahmoud Atuna.

Sorek’s body was found a short distance away from the security gate of the Migdal Oz settlement after he was stabbed multiple times.

Sorek was enrolled in the Hesder military program at the Orthodox Machanayim Yeshiva in Migdal Oz, by which he would have simultaneously served in the IDF as both as a soldier and yeshiva student. He had not undergone any military training, was not in uniform and was unarmed at the time of his death.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



