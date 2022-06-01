Israel simulates massive strike on Iran with hundreds of IDF aircraft

Hundreds of Israel Air Force platforms including fighter jets and refueling aircraft took off overnight Wednesday from various bases to simulate striking targets far from Israel’s borders.

The exercise, part of the IDF’s month-long Chariots of Fire war game, saw fighter jets, transport planes and refueling aircraft take off from several bases in Israel for Cyprus.

Israel has significantly increased its readiness level and has taken steps throughout the past year to prepare a credible military option against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The IDF, which is seriously planning several military options against Iran should the nuclear talks between the West and the Islamic Republic fail, is carrying out its largest drill in its history with thousands of soldiers and reservists.

One of the possible military options has been drilled on during the exercise.

An Israeli Air Force F-35 flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, June 27, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

IAF platforms, Israeli naval units, and troops from the elite Shayetet 13, Yahalom special combat engineering unit, Oketz canine unit, intelligence forces and troops from the C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate, are also taking part in the drill that will end on Friday.

Troops are training on varying types of terrain, including wilderness, urban, rural and high-altitude mountainous areas on the island, which will act as a substitute for intense fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The drill “constitutes an important component in maintaining the readiness of the IDF for a variety of operational scenarios,” the military said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi both visited Cyprus on Wednesday during the exercise called “Beyond the Horizon.”

During the visit, Gantz met with the Cypriot Chief of the National Guard Lt.-Gen. Demokritos Zervakis and held a situational assessment and discussions with senior IDF officers including the Commander of the 98th Division Brig.-Gen. Ofer Winter.

Thanking the Cypriots, Gantz said that the drill on the island nation illustrated the “depth of the strategic alliance” between the two countries.

"We're talking about the peak of one of the largest and most widespread exercises ever done throughout the years," said Gantz.

But, he warned, "the IDF will strike back harshly towards whoever threatens the citizens of the state of Israel.”