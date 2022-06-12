Four ibexes found dead in Israel's South in mysterious circumstances

Four ibexes in Mitzpe Ramon in Israel's South died in mysterious circumstances that are being investigated, the Nature and Parks Authority announced early Sunday morning.

The three of the ibexes were found dead in Mitzpe Ramon with a fourth in critical condition. It was taken to a hospital where it soon died.

What happened?

While at first glance it might seem like poisoning, Nature and Parks Authority inspector Yedidya Shmuel said that there is no evidence found nearby of a possible source of poisoning. The only thing of note found at the scene was cat food.

However, Nature and Parks Authority veterinarian Roni King said that the cause of death likely is poisoning, but from an unknown source.

An Ibex stands on a cliff-edge above the Ramon Crater in southern Israel's Negev desert March 5, 2012. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

"The goal in locating the source of the poison in the field is to stop the exposure to it and prevent the continued death of nearby wildlife," King said in a statement.

Investigations of the area will continue later today.

The four ibexes were taken to an autopsy laboratory at the Beit Dagan Veterinary Institute to test for toxins and diseases.

The history of ibexes

Ibexes, specifically Nubian ibexes, are desert-dwelling relatives of goats that live in the Middle East and North Africa and are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

They have a long history in the area and their Hebrew name, Yael, may be derived from the biblical heroine of the same name.

The population in Israel was once much greater and was described in the Bible, but their numbers were severely cut down by hunters during World War I.

This is a developing story.