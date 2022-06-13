The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Former IDF intel soldier, minor charged with releasing classified information

A former IDF intelligence soldier, a current IDF soldier and a minor were arrested and charged with serious security violations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 14:47
IDF recruits at the Military Intelligence language school (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF recruits at the Military Intelligence language school
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A former IDF Military Intelligence Directorate soldier and an Israeli teen were charged with collecting, sharing and releasing classified information on Monday.

Following a joint investigation by Israel Police, IDF and Shin Bet, the two were charged and the embargo set on the case was partially lifted.

The investigation began a number of weeks ago after Shin Bet alerted law enforcement to suspicious social media posts by the suspects.

This led to the arrest of a number of suspects, including IDF soldiers and the minor, for security violations.

Three suspects are still in police custody, the two suspects charged and one IDF soldier. The soldier was not charged as he is under the jurisdiction of IDF military courts.

The minor, who is 'on the verge of legality' according to a joint statement, allegedly received the classified intel from the IDF soldier in order to share it publicly on social media.

Later on Monday, police are set to bring the two suspects to court to extend their arrest until the end of legal proceedings against them.



