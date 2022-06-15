The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Interior Minister Shaked approves transfer of Druze lands jurisdiction

The committee wanted to centralize power in order to "improve the level of services provided to residents."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 07:13

Updated: JUNE 15, 2022 07:17
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (photo credit: INTERIOR MINISTRY)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked
(photo credit: INTERIOR MINISTRY)

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked approved the transfer of private lands of Druze Israelis to the jurisdiction of Daliat al-Carmel and Usfiya in order to better develop the lands and provide proper municipal services to the residents, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Of the lands in question, 329 hectares (812 acres) will be allocated to the Daliat al-Carmel Local Council and 389 hectares (961 acres) will be allocated to the Usfiya Local Council.

Shaked's decision was made in coordination with representatives from the Interior Ministry and officials in Daliat al-Carmel and Usfiya.

Government's rationale for the decision

The move was based on the recommendations of the Haifa Geographical Committee, which discussed the matter as part of talks regarding the boundaries between the Daliat al-Carmel Local Council and the Usfiya Local Council and the non-judicial area near Mount Carmel, the ministry said.

The ministry added that members of the Haifa Geographical Committee conducted tours in the region and observed the daily functions of the non-municipal areas and that some of these areas are used for agriculture as well as illegal construction. The ministry said that the committee wanted to centralize power in order to "improve the level of services provided to residents, in addition to making historical agreements between the local authorities and the Nature and Parks Authority."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (credit: INTERIOR MINISTRY)Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (credit: INTERIOR MINISTRY)

"The allocation of thousands of dunams to the authorities' areas will help financially and improve the quality of life of the residents while meeting the housing, transportation and employment needs in the locality."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked

"After much deliberation, I made the right decision to transfer private lands of Druze residents to the jurisdiction of Daliat al-Carmel and Usfiya to enable the development of the settlements," Shaked said.

"Enforcement and supervision regarding activities in these areas is the responsibility of the local authority and the national enforcement unit and I believe that the authorities will carry out their duties to the best of their ability," she added.

"The allocation of thousands of dunams to the authorities' areas will help improve the quality of life of the residents while meeting the housing, transportation and employment needs in the local communities"

"I believe that this decision will strengthen the deep connection between the Druze communities and the State of Israel," Shaked explained.

"The State of Israel has a duty to solve the housing problem in the Druze communities. We must ensure that the members of the community can build and plan in the Druze settlements and do not become forced construction offenders, we are brothers and I very much hope that this step will help explain to young Druze people that they are a part of the State of Israel."



Tags Settlements ayelet shaked Druze Interior Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by