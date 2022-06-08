Shaked: We're rescuing Judea and Samaria from Netanyahu, Smotrich

The government is seeking to preserve the benefits and rights for settlers that the Knesset stripped from them earlier this week, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said at a conference in the Mishor Adumim Industrial park on Wednesday.

"We have a responsibility to pass this law and I believe it will pass," said Shaked adding that in the past laws that were initially rejected were approved the second time around. "It is absurd that we have gotten to this situation," Shaked.

"This law is important and essential… The opposition has to understand that it can not go to battle against the residents of Judea and Samaria" Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked

At issue is a legislative go-around that allows for the 450,000 Israelis living in the West Bank as if they were residents of Israel.

This includes issues such as drivers' licenses, health insurance, the ability to be drafted into the army, tax payments and identification cards.

The law has been renewed every five years since it was first put in place in 1967 without much fanfare but was singled out by the opposition parliamentarians on the right as a hot-button issue that could bring down the government.

It was rejected by 58-52 on Monday and if the coalition fails to muster a majority for its passage at the end of June, settlers will be left without those rights.

At Wednesday's conference, Shaked accused right-wing parliamentarians in the opposition, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who heads the Likud party and Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionist party, of adopting the agenda of the left-wing Arab opposition party the Joint List.

"I am sorry that Netanyahu and Smotrich adopt the Joint List's agenda and overthrew this important law," she said.

"Together with it [the Joint List Party] they are rejecting security and Zionist laws." Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked

Shaked said her office was working on alternative legal options for the residents of Judea and Samaria should the coalition fail to pass the legislation by the end of June.

"It is a basic law that relates to day-to-day life. If it fails, the resident of Judea and Samaria can't get ID cards or change addresses," Shaked said.

The Interior Ministry has orders to service Israelis livings in Judea and Samaria irrespective of whether the law is in place, she said.

Meetings are now being held with the Justice Ministry and the Defense Ministry to prepare for the possibility that the law will not be reinstated.

"Is it good, no, it's bad. We have to make every effort for the law to pass," Shaked said.

"Judea and Samaria is an inseparable part of the state of Israel and the opposition has to worry about its residents," Shaked said.

West Bank council head responds

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, however, said that it was the existing coalition that Shaked represented that was "bad for the residents of Judea and Samaria.'

He took issue with the presence of the Arab-Israeli party Ra'am in the coalition.

This is a government "where there are non-Zionist ministers" and "members of Knesset who support terror," Dagan said.

The settler bill which ensures residency rights will not pass, he said. The time has come to create a fully right-wing government."