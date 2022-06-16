The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IMA starting two-day strike to protest assault of doctor

The chairman of the Israeli Medical Association (IMA) announced a two-day strike after a man hit a doctor with an iron bar in Be'er Ya'acov.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 03:57
Protest against violence towards medical staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, May 19, 2022 (photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)
Protest against violence towards medical staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, May 19, 2022
(photo credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)

The Israeli Medical Association (IMA) will hold a two-day general strike on Thursday and Friday in all hospitals and community clinics following an unusual incident of violence that took place on Tuesday night in Be'er Ya'acov in which a man beat a doctor.

As part of the planned strike, participants will only go to work on Saturday. "In the past year, we have unequivocally clarified that any case of violence will be met with zero tolerance on our part," said IMA chairman Prof. Zion Hagai. "As long as we do not see real actions in the immediate term, we will intensify the steps until someone here wakes up and understands that violence in the health system is a real epidemic."

Police arrested a Be'er Ya'acov resident suspected of severely injuring the doctor with an iron bar. According to the allegations, a city resident in his thirties came to the clinic to receive medical treatment and after refusing to leave the treatment room, he hit the doctor's head with an iron bar.

As a result of the attack, the doctor was lightly injured and was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center. Meanwhile, Ramla police officers arrested the suspect for questioning, and the police intend to bring him to court tomorrow for a request to extend his detention. "The Israel Police considers the attack on public employees to be serious and, in accordance with the strategy of the Central District, will [work to use the full power of the law against it]," it was reported.

"We are shocked by the case of severe violence against the doctor," the Clalit health center management said. "The teams provide dedicated care and the cycle of violence must stop immediately. We will not accept a reality in which medical teams are exposed to severe violence every day. We demand that all relevant authorities join hands and act resolutely and without compromise to eradicate the phenomenon."

MEDICAL STAFF at Hadassah-Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem assemble last month and hold placards, declaring a strike and protesting violence against hospital personnel. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)MEDICAL STAFF at Hadassah-Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem assemble last month and hold placards, declaring a strike and protesting violence against hospital personnel. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"[T]his reality cannot continue. Violence against medical staff has become a national scourge that we must not put up with."

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said that "this reality cannot continue. Violence against medical staff has become a national scourge that we must not put up with. We will do everything possible to protect the medical staff. We can not continue to be miserable and [we must] raise a hand against them [the perpetrators of violence]. I call on the State Attorney's Office and the judiciary to apply the law to its fullest extent."

Prior incidents

About two weeks ago, a patient at HaEmek Medical Center attacked a worker, broke a window and left. The hospital's security personnel was called to the scene. They detained her and called the police, who arrested the young woman. The worker who was attacked was injured in the hand and was evacuated to the hospital's emergency department.

This incident occurred just a day after the government approved police units to be stationed at all hospitals across the country following numerous incidents of violence against staff at several medical centers. The police said that the plan will be implemented by the end of the first quarter of 2023, in about a year and a half. If the government collapses, the mandate will still be in force and a new government ruling will be needed to change it.

About three weeks ago, medical staff in Israel began protesting against violence against them. The protest was announced following a violent outburst by a patient's family against the staff in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Medical Center at Mount Scopus. Another incident of violence took place at Galil Hospital in Nahariya, during which staff were attacked by the family of a young man who was killed in a car accident. Hours after the protest, a doctor in the emergency room at Wolfson Hospital in Holon was attacked by a patient who beat him and broke his glasses.



Tags protests strike doctor violence Healthcare System
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
5

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by