Family of deceased patient attacks staff, destroys hospital property

A man in his 20s was arrested at the Hadassah-University Medical Center for attacking staff and destroying hospital property on Mount Scopus on Monday, an Israel Police spokesperson reported.

The initial investigation revealed that a relative of the suspect had passed away in the hospital from an overdose, and when the family was notified of his passing, they began rioting, attacking medical staff and destroying equipment.

The suspect was taken to a police station upon his arrest, and the police announced that it intended on arresting further participants in the incident.

"The team was left shocked and upset from the violence," said the hospital spokesperson in a statement. "At this moment, the hospital manager and the social work manager are on the scene in order to support the team in processing the incident."

In Hadassah, we are expressing deep shock at this incident in a place where we think only about saving lives and work to lessen the suffering of the patients," said the hospital's manager Dr. Tamar Elram.

"Our team of dedicated people who faithfully work at all hours of the day and night was beaten and cannot believe that after the efforts invested in saving the patient's life, his family repaid them with such violence.

"We must not rest until the justice is met severely. I stand here tonight in grief and hug each and every one of our team members and remind them that thankfully, the most are not like this."