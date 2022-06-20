Cyber attack behind false rocket warning sirens in Jerusalem- report

False rocket warning sirens that were activated across parts of both Jerusalem and Eilat on Sunday evening may have been caused by a cyberattack, according to a report from Army Radio on Monday morning.

During the evening on Sunday, rocket sirens were heard for an extended period of time across several Jerusalem neighborhoods and in Eilat. The reason for this was said to be a system malfunction, although the cause of it was unknown.

However, on Monday morning, Army Radio reported that the National Cyber Directorate suspected that a cyber attack was behind the system malfunction.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The National Cyber Directorate suspects that the attack was directed against a company that provides public address systems to local authorities, and it was through accessing this that the attackers managed to activate the alarms.

The relevant authorities were instructed to take preventative measures against the threat, said Army Radio.

This is a developing story.