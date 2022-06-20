The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cyber attack behind false rocket warning sirens in Jerusalem- report

The National Cyber Directorate suspected that a cyber attack was behind the system malfunction that caused sirens to be sounded across Jerusalem and Eilat for an extended period of time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 07:28
Cyber attack (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cyber attack
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

False rocket warning sirens that were activated across parts of both Jerusalem and Eilat on Sunday evening may have been caused by a cyberattack, according to a report from Army Radio on Monday morning.

During the evening on Sunday, rocket sirens were heard for an extended period of time across several Jerusalem neighborhoods and in Eilat. The reason for this was said to be a system malfunction, although the cause of it was unknown.

However, on Monday morning, Army Radio reported that the National Cyber Directorate suspected that a cyber attack was behind the system malfunction.

The National Cyber Directorate suspects that the attack was directed against a company that provides public address systems to local authorities, and it was through accessing this that the attackers managed to activate the alarms. 

The relevant authorities were instructed to take preventative measures against the threat, said Army Radio.

This is a developing story.



Tags security cyber security Rocket Alert Rocket Sirens
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffitied near Toronto university

Computer Science and Engineering Building (CSE), York University

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by