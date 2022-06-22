Teachers' strike: Classes cancelled for second day in a row

Schools will be closed throughout the country on Thursday as the Teachers Union continues its labor dispute, making this the second day in a row that classes will be completely canceled, the union announced on Wednesday.

Classes will be canceled in kindergartens, elementary schools and ulpan language classes. Only special education schools will hold classes as normal.

Ongoing negotiations

"We have been negotiating with the finance officials for six months, but we have not yet received even one concrete proposal," said union head Yaffa Ben-David. "Today we see that the Finance Ministry has money, but it prefers to give it to summer camp operators rather than to the teaching staff who carry the education system on their shoulders."

Ben-David warned that the Finance Ministry was "exacerbating the crisis in the education system and accelerating the abandonment of teaching staff."

Israeli teachers protest as they demand better pay and working conditions in Tel Aviv on May 30, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"The Finance Ministry broadcasts to the public and to teaching staff that there is no need for professional teaching staff who will be responsible for educating the future generation of Israel," added the union head, calling on Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman to sit with her and the education minister to reach a solution on Thursday.

Kindergartens

A number of localities, including Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Modi'in, Efrat, Maale Adumim, Lod and Kiryat Shmona, among others, decided on Wednesday to begin operating kindergartens with teacher's aids starting Thursday. The decision was made after an agreement was reached between the Finance Ministry and the Federation of Local Authorities to provide aids to work in place of the striking teachers.