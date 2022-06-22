The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Teachers' strike: Classes cancelled for second day in a row

Only special education schools will hold classes as normal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 19:36

Updated: JUNE 22, 2022 19:37
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Schools will be closed throughout the country on Thursday as the Teachers Union continues its labor dispute, making this the second day in a row that classes will be completely canceled, the union announced on Wednesday.

Classes will be canceled in kindergartens, elementary schools and ulpan language classes. Only special education schools will hold classes as normal.

"The Finance Ministry broadcasts to the public and to teaching staff that there is no need for professional teaching staff who will be responsible for educating the future generation of Israel."

Yaffa Ben-David

Ongoing negotiations 

"We have been negotiating with the finance officials for six months, but we have not yet received even one concrete proposal," said union head Yaffa Ben-David. "Today we see that the Finance Ministry has money, but it prefers to give it to summer camp operators rather than to the teaching staff who carry the education system on their shoulders."

Ben-David warned that the Finance Ministry was "exacerbating the crisis in the education system and accelerating the abandonment of teaching staff."

Israeli teachers protest as they demand better pay and working conditions in Tel Aviv on May 30, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israeli teachers protest as they demand better pay and working conditions in Tel Aviv on May 30, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"The Finance Ministry broadcasts to the public and to teaching staff that there is no need for professional teaching staff who will be responsible for educating the future generation of Israel," added the union head, calling on Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman to sit with her and the education minister to reach a solution on Thursday.

Kindergartens 

A number of localities, including Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Modi'in, Efrat, Maale Adumim, Lod and Kiryat Shmona, among others, decided on Wednesday to begin operating kindergartens with teacher's aids starting Thursday. The decision was made after an agreement was reached between the Finance Ministry and the Federation of Local Authorities to provide aids to work in place of the striking teachers.



Tags Avigdor Liberman Finance Ministry education strike Union
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by