Ben & Jerry's cancels plan to stop sales in West Bank

Ben & Jerry's will continue to sell ice cream throughout Israel and the West Bank, after announcing last year that it would stop sales in east Jerusalem and the West Bank, Unilever, the ice cream company's parent company, announced on Wednesday.

As part of the agreement between Unilever and Ben & Jerry's Israel branch, the former has sold business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, CEO of Ben & Jerry's Israel. The deal will allow Zinger to continue selling the ice cream under the Ben & Jerry's brand throughout Israel, including the West Bank.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai praised Unilever’s decision, which “not only ensures that the Ben & Jerry’s factory in Israel and its diverse staff will be protected, but that customers of the company, Jews and Muslims, Israelis and Palestinians, will not be subject to attacks by a delegitimization campaign against Israel.”

“This is an important victory of values against discrimination and antisemitism that is at the heart of the campaign to boycott Israel,” the ministers added.

Lapid discussed the matter with Unilever CEO Alan Jope and Zinger in recent days.

Earlier this month, activist investor Nelson Peltz joined Unilever's board, after his investment firm Trian Fund Management LP, bought a 1.5% share in the company.

Peltz is a philanthropist and the honorary co-chairman of the board of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which put Unilever on its top 10 list of antisemites around the world for 2021, after Ben & Jerry announced it would no longer sell ice cream in settlements.