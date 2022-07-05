Moshe Feiglin: Those under 30 need to avoid COVID-19 vaccine like fire

Former MK Moshe Feiglin, who is currently running for the Likud primaries, told KAN Radio on Tuesday morning that anyone under 30 years old should avoid the coronavirus vaccine "like fire."

"We are horrified by the shtuyot (nonsense) that were said by someone with no understanding or knowledge on the topic," the Health Ministry tweeted in response.

"It's unfortunate that a man without any professional backing is handing out suggestions based on knee-jerk instincts or delusions while going directly against existing medical knowledge and international studies on the subject, not to mention the instructions of every international organization."

Feiglin in the interview called the vaccines "shots," adding that he himself never got vaccinated against the virus.

He said that he thought that the first shipment of vaccines was justified, as it was for at-risk groups, but that "the Health Ministry forcing little kids" to get vaccinated is a "heinous act."

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Health Ministry Director-General Professor Nachman Ash and Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at the Health Ministry attend a press conference about the Polio vaccine in Tel Aviv, on April 26, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"If someone under 65 wants to take it, he can,” Feiglin further explained. “But we should remove the pressure on all of Israel to coerce them – we should not make people feel bad if they choose not to vaccinate."

Vaccination rates in Israel

As of Tuesday, some 6.7 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 830,400 have received their fourth. According to the Health Ministry, over 70% of Israeli children aged five to 11 are unvaccinated. That statistic drops to about 15% in the 20-29 age range.

In August 2021, Prof. Michal Grinstein-Weiss surveyed 925 Israelis on their vaccination status, determining that the third of respondents who didn't vaccinate said they didn't because they already contracted the virus and felt protected.

Additionally, 61% of respondents who didn't vaccinate said they didn't due to the vaccination status of those around them - friends and family.

Moshe Feiglin

Feiglin announced that he will run for the Likud primaries on Sunday. He served as a Likud MK from 2013-2015 and had previously formed his own party called Zehut.

His platforms in the past included a mix of libertarianism and far-right nationalism. Feiglin was also known for promoting the legalization of marijuana.

Eliav Breuer and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.