Netanyahu to testify before the Meron investigation committee Thursday

After his testimony, the committee will summarize the materials in its possession and publish warning letters to those deemed responsible for the disaster.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: JULY 21, 2022 09:15

Updated: JULY 21, 2022 09:21
Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in the Jerusalem District Court for his trial. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/REUTERS)
Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in the Jerusalem District Court for his trial.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/REUTERS)

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who was Prime Minister during the Meron disaster where 45 people lost their lives, will testify before the Meron Disaster Investigation Committee on Thursday.

Netanyahu's testimony comes at the end of 42 meetings and after hearing the testimony of 143 witnesses, and he is expected to be the last witness to testify before the committee.

The main point of interest in Netanyahu's testimony is the question of exerting pressure from the political echelon on the police and other professional elements to approve the event without restriction for political reasons, despite the fear for public safety.

After his testimony, the committee will summarize the materials in its possession and publish warning letters to those deemed responsible for the disaster.

In its deliberations, the committee examined the preparations of the police and the government for the Lag B'Omer celebration in 2021, which took place at a time when COVID-19 restrictions on mass events still applied.

Government ministers evaded enacting regulations that exempt the celebration of COVID restrictions, and at the same time failed to enforce said restrictions, turning a "blind eye" to the event.

The committee also found that every year the number of participants increased, and there was a real concern for human life, yet no action was taken to address the concerns.

Northern District Police Chief resigns

The testimony of the former Prime Minister comes after the chief of the Northern District Police, Shimon Lavi, resigned earlier this week.

Lavi justified his resignation as taking responsibility for his part in the Meron disaster, but apparently, the committee's expected warning letters played a part in his decision, the police denied the allegation, stating that his resignation was "for the reasons he has stated and nothing more."



