Ilana Sporta Hania identified as suspect who sent PM Bennet threats

The identity of the 65-year-old woman who sent threatening letters to prime minister Naftali Bennet and his family was confirmed to be Ilana Sporta Hania, a 65-year-old resident of Ashkelon, The Central District Court in Lod said on Thursday.

The offenses attributed to her are threatening to commit an act of terrorism, extortion by threats, carrying weapons and conspiracy to commit a crime. She denies the suspicions against her.

Haniya is a former nurse and retiree for the past five years, known as an activist for opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. She frequently spoke on social media against Bennett, calling him a "killer", "traitor" and "swindler" several times. One of her posts has even been investigated in the past.