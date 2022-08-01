The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
OECD report finds Israel has one of the biggest pay gaps between teachers

The average teacher's salary in Israel is roughly the same as the OECD average, but the gaps are larger.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 09:34
TENS OF thousands of teachers demonstrate in Tel Aviv, May 30. (photo credit: ANAV SILVERMAN PERETZ)
TENS OF thousands of teachers demonstrate in Tel Aviv, May 30.
(photo credit: ANAV SILVERMAN PERETZ)

The average teacher's salary is not low in comparison to the rest of the world, but Israel has one of the world's biggest gaps in salaries between teachers, according to a report by the OECD on teachers' salaries in 2021 that was published on Sunday.

The report showed that salaries range from 5,880 for teachers in training to 25,346 for school principals with an average salary for a full-time teacher at 13,971.

The average salary for teachers was shown to be roughly at the same rate as the international average of all OECD countries with the average salary for principals rating slightly higher.

Bigger gaps

Despite the fact that the Israeli average matches the international average, the average salary for beginner teachers is far lower than the OECD average. A beginning teacher in Israel earns roughly 40% of the salary earned by Israel's highest-paid teachers in comparison to the OECD average which is 60%.

YAFFA BEN-DAVID, head of the Teachers’ Union, greets teachers participating in a demonstration in Tel Aviv in May demanding better pay and work conditions. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) YAFFA BEN-DAVID, head of the Teachers’ Union, greets teachers participating in a demonstration in Tel Aviv in May demanding better pay and work conditions. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The large gap was found to be discouraging to new teachers and could explain why many new teachers quit, creating a shortage of teachers in the education industry. According to the report, roughly 60% of teachers with 2-5 years of seniority quit in the last three years.

The report also showed that Israeli students attend school for the most days of all OECD countries with 214 school days a year for elementary school and 205 for secondary school compared to the world average of 186 and 184 respectively.

"This report was published on the eve of a new agreement with the teachers that is meant to build the base for our children, the future generation," said Salary Supervisor Kobi Bar-Natan. "The data shown in the report, especially regarding the salary gaps between younger and older teachers and the high quitting rates, underline the great need for reprisal for the young teachers.

"A big responsibility has fallen on our shoulders as those who are responsible for the public treasury, and we have to make sure that the use of public funds will  make the Education Ministry better."

Salary supervisor Kobi Bar-Natan


Tags oecd teaching in israel Money report
