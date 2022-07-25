The Finance Ministry on Monday offered a raise of 30% in the salaries of teachers — NIS 9,000 — as part of the negotiation talks between the ministry and the Teachers Union. The Union, meanwhile, has demanded that the salary start at 10,500.

The Union, however, was quick to note that the ministry had jumped the gun in its announcements, that their demands are far from being met and that the talks are far from over.

What was included in the offer?

NIS 9,000 as a starting salary, instead of the previously offered NIS 8,600;

A NIS 18,000 bonus after three years of work;

Teachers must be hired at at least 70% capacity;

An alignment of the vacation days between the education system and the rest of the Israeli workforce.

"The offer submitted today is even worse than the current situation," it said.

"Finance Ministry officials continue to suggest offers that directly hurt teachers and manipulate the numbers. In doing this, they are only making matters worse and lowering the prospects of a proper full reopening of schools on September 1," the Union added, calling on Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman to intervene.

The background

Yaffa Ben-David, head of the Teacher's Union at a protest of Israeli teachers demanding better pay and working conditions in Tel Aviv on May 30, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

in June, Union had Yaffa Ben David called for a nationwide sporadic strike near the last weeks of the school year. Before that, teachers had protested their low wages and working conditions.

Israel is facing a shortage of teachers. Many have left because of poor conditions, while others are threatening to leave if conditions do not improve.

Meetings have been ongoing — and so far, not very fruitful — between Finance Ministry representatives and the Union.

This is a developing story.