When it comes to the Gilboa Prison pimping affair, and the responses and statements that have been given by politicians and senior officials over the last few days, there is one thing missing - accountability.

If one was to listen to or read statements from Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev or President Isaac Herzog, they might be led to believe that nobody understood how the Fatah terrorist held in Gilboa Prison Muhammad Atallah had even been able to access the girls.

"The publications on the subject are horrifying...any incident of violence against women in organizations that answer to me will be treated with the utmost severity," said Bar-Lev on Thursday last week.

Lapid on Sunday said that “it cannot be that an IDF soldier was raped during her service by a terrorist,” one day before Herzog added his voice to those decrying the affair, asking "how did we get to the horrifying situation where the bodies of the women protecting us were made expendable?"

However, the answer as to how this happened has been given six times by six girls, all alleging that they were given over, or "pimped out" to Atallah in exchange for information. Six girls have alleged that their commanders knew about, allowed, and even helped, coordinate the plan to allow Atallah one-on-one time with young female guards.

And while it's true that Rani Basha, the former Intelligence Officer at Gilboa Prison, was finally dismissed from the Israeli Prison Service in July of this year, his name was first mentioned in relation to the affair back in 2018, over four years before he was fired.

And over the course of the last four years, not only was Basha not dismissed in 2019 after an investigation found that his actions left him ‘no longer suitable to serve in the IPS," but he was even promoted late last year.

It wasn't just that Basha was connected loosely to the affair either, but rather that he reportedly admitted during a police investigation that he specifically placed female security guards in the security wing, moving them from the criminal wing, following the demands of Atallah.

And what about all the direct commanders of the girls who were sent to Atallah? Surely, one might assume that if they had just known about Atallah's deal with senior prison staff, they would have done what they could to protect those under their command. But, according to Yael and Hila (not their real names) who both testified about the affair, their commanders knew about Atallah but did nothing.

"My commanders handed me over to that terrorist...made sure that I was left alone with him," recounted Hila, while Yael alleged that the complaints she filed to her commanding officers went unheeded.

While the trauma and abuse that the girls suffered at the hands of Atallah are horrific and unimaginable, it is not the part of the story that should shock anyone.

A high-security terrorist serving a life sentence plus 15 years would do unthinkable things to girls is not that shocking, but the senior IPS officials, who are entrusted with the job of keeping Israeli society safe, would enable and assist him in his behavior is almost unbelievable.

So why is nobody talking about it?

Mentioning the role played by Israeli security officials would require accountability. It would require admitting that the system itself is broken. It would require acknowledging the deep-rooted systemic violence faced by women in Israel, especially within the IDF and other security forces.

Mentioning Atallah’s role in the pimping affair is easy. It keeps things neatly in their boxes and allows for strong statements devoid of real intent from politicians looking to score points. And that’s not to say that Atallah should be removed from the affair entirely, but rather to say that the people who are missing from it right now must be added in.

In a speech on Monday at Ofer Prison, Lapid addressed senior members of the IPS, as well as 25 female prison guards. In his speech, he said that “the State of Israel will not stand idly by while there is a suspicion that a drafted person officer was raped or assaulted by terrorists. Yet we will keep this organization as a whole; the life of every Israeli citizen is dependent on it.”

And therein lies the problem. When acknowledging only the role of Atallah, while simultaneously praising the very system that allowed and assisted Atallah to do what he did, Israel’s leaders are ensuring that while things on the surface may appear to be changing, the deep rot at the core of the system will simply continue to spread.