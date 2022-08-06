Operation Breaking Dawn: Will Hamas join the fight? - analysis

The ruling terror group in the Gaza Strip, Hamas, has so far not fired any rockets toward Israel, choosing instead to stay out of the fighting between the IDF and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The IDF said it hopes Hamas will stay out of the fighting, and that the group is currently sitting on the fence about whether to join in any fighting that may break out.

In 2019 when the IDF launched Operation Black Belt after targeting the group's leader in the northern Strip Baha Abu al-Ata, Hamas refrained from taking part in the fighting between the Israeli military and Islamic Jihad.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The operation lasted 48 hours and saw the terror group fire 450 rockets toward Israel.

Israel hopes that circumstances within the Strip, including the responsibility the group has to residents of Gaza, will prevent them from firing rockets as well.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, the military allowed fuel into Gaza to prevent a total shutdown of the sole power plant in the Strip, which already operates on a limited capacity. Without the plant, Gaza would be dependent on external power largely from Israel, which provides 120 megawatts daily.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Friday that Israel "won't allow terrorist organizations to set the agenda in the Gaza Strip and threaten the citizens of the State of Israel. Anyone who wants to harm Israel must know that we will get to them. Security forces will act against the Islamic Jihad terrorists to remove the threat from the citizens of Israel."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the goal is to protect Israeli communities and citizens. "We will not allow anyone to threaten or harm the citizens of Israel. Whoever tries will be hurt."

Earlier in the day, he warned that the threat posed by the group would be dealt with during a visit to the IDF’s Southern Command.

“To our enemies, and specifically to the leadership of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, I would like to emphasize: Your time is up,” the defense minister said. "The threat [on this region] will be removed one way or another."

During his visit, he held a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, head of the southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, Commander of the Gaza Division Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni and Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

“The situation in which several terrorists – some of which are not even located in this area – hold the Gazan people hostage will backfire,” Gantz warned.

“The situation in which several terrorists – some of which are not even located in this area – hold the Gazan people hostage will backfire.” Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Erez crossing closed

Israel closed the Erez crossing on Tuesday, blocking 14,000 Gazans who have permits from entering Israel to work.

“Those who harm the ability of 14,000 workers to make a living, who cause produce to sit and spoil at crossing points, and who lead to electricity and food shortages, hurt the people of Gaza first and foremost, and will have to take responsibility [for this suffering],” he said.

PIJ chief Ziad Nahalka met with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran on Thursday. The Islamic Republic funds and equips the Gaza-based terror group.

Gantz said Friday morning that security forces are preparing for all scenarios on all fronts, including in the north and the center of the country and that the IDF will continue its operational activity in all sectors as needed.

“We do not seek conflict, yet we will not hesitate to defend our citizens if required,” he said, adding that “the State of Israel and the IDF will continue its operations, knowing the responsibility we bear on our shoulders - to defend the communities and citizens of Israel’s South, and to defend the citizens of the entire State of Israel.”

During his visit to the South, Gantz also met with the heads of regional authorities, several of whom have criticized the restrictions imposed on the area by the IDF.

Stating that the resilience residents of the Gaza envelope have shown throughout the years “deserves our appreciation,” the defense minister said that the defense establishment’s mission is to ensure that tension ends and life returns to normal.

“I say to the residents of the area - we stand with you and we will take all the measures required in order to defend you, in a manner that is both decisive and responsible, and that meets the operational considerations set to bring about the desired results.”

Roads remain closed

Road restrictions in southern Israel remained in place after Israeli security forces arrested Saadi in Jenin overnight on Monday.

The West Bank head of PIJ was seen being dragged by forces and was slightly bitten by a military dog during his arrest. According to the Palestinian Quds news site, Saadi’s family said he received a blow to the back of his head that is causing him severe headaches, and “despite his old age, he was not brought to the hospital.”

The IDF closed roads near the Strip on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it called up 100 reservists to bolster the Gaza Division to assist in securing the area and keep civilians out of areas that could be targeted by Islamic Jihad.

The terrorist group has in the past fired anti-tank guided missiles toward Israeli vehicles, both civilian and military.

Both Qatar and Egypt have been trying to mediate with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in order to de-escalate the situation. Hamas is also working to prevent attacks by the terror group, including by putting pressure on the group and locating cells that might be planning to fire anti-tank-guided missiles toward Israeli targets.