IDF continues Operation Breaking Dawn against Islamic Jihad in Gaza

The IDF is continuing Operation Breaking Dawn Friday against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, striking dozens of targets belonging to the group, killing dozen of operatives including the head of the group in the northern part of the enclave.

Rocket launches began shortly before 9 PM, with sirens blaring in southern Israeli communities near the border as well as Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, and Yavne. Sirens were also activated in the central Israeli cities of Rishon Letzion, Holon and Bat Yam.

By Saturday morning, over 160 rockets were launched by the terror group toward Israel with 130 crossing into Israel, most intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Others fell in open areas, the sea and 30 fell within the Strip.

Israeli strikes in Gaza

The IDF said that Israeli Air Force jets, armed drones, helicopters and tanks carried out over 40 strikes it hit dozens of targets Gaza belonging to the group, including military bases, weapon production sites and storehouses, rocket launching sites, buildings used by operatives, observation posts and more.

IDF Chief of Staff to visit Gaza Division as tensions remain high. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition two cells that had been given orders to carry out anti-tank missile attacks, killing at least 12 Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives. According to reports in Gaza, several civilians were killed including a 5-year-old girl and at least 80 more were injured.

“We are continuing, are aren’t finished yet. We will continue to act, professionally and send a message that we have strong intelligence and deterrence. This message will be passed not only to Islamic Jihad but all terror groups,” said IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav.

Restrictions in the Gaza envelope

Due to the violence, the Home Front Command published restrictions for the residents of the Gaza envelope, with schools being cancelled and no more than 10 people allowed to gather outdoors and 50 indoors. In the Lachish region, no more than 10 people are allowed to gather outdoors and 100 indoors.

The National Emergency Authority in the Defense Ministry said that it has activated a plan dubbed “civilian safe distance” which allows any regional authority to help residents of the area evacuate their homes to accommodation facilities, should any wish to do so.

The IDF has also declared a “special situation” for the home front up to 80km from the Gaza Strip, including Tel Aviv, that there could be a risk of rocket fire. Several cities opened up their public bomb shelters, including Rishon Letzion, Herzilya and Netanya. While there were no restrictions placed by the Home Front Command, the population was asked to remain close to shelters.

“The IDF continues to operate against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization with the aim of restoring security to the civilians in the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

On Friday evening Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved a draft order of up to 25,000 soldiers in reserve duty for operational purposes and the IDF began calling up reservists in the Southern Command, Air Defense Array, Home Front Command and combat troops and officers.

He later spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the escalation. In a readout provided by the US, Austin “underscored Israel's right to self-defense and the enduring US commitment to Israel's security,” and urged steps to de-escalate the situation. He also expressed concern regarding reports of civilian deaths and called for a timely and through investigation into any civilian casualties.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that "the goal of this operation is the elimination of a concrete threat against the citizens of Israel and the civilians living adjacent to the Gaza Strip.”

Tayseer al-Jabari

The IDF launched the operation on Friday afternoon, taking out the head of the group’s northern command Tayseer al-Jabari and the head of the group’s anti-tank guided missile section, Abdullah Kadoum in simultaneous strikes.

Jabari replaced Baha abu al-Ata who was killed in an IAF strike in 2019. Jabari, who was also responsible for coordination between the group and Hamas, was killed at 4.16 PM in his apartment in Shuja'iyya. According to the IDF, he commanded over the launching of hundreds of rockets during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year, including anti-tank-guided missile attacks.

The IDF said that they had received a specific warning that he was planning an attack against Israeli targets before the arrest of Bassem Saadi earlier in the week in an arrest raid in the West Bank.

"The enemy has begun a war against our people and against us and we will defend ourselves and our people," Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

The group’s leader Ziad Nahalka, who is based in Damascus, said that "the enemy should expect fighting. Our military wing will stand abreast of all other resistance factions in our struggle against Israeli aggression. This campaign is no holds barred and Tel Aviv will also taste the wrath of the rockets of the resistance."

A senior IDF official said that the military is targeting Islamic Jihad and is trying to avoid civilian casualties and damage, but that the IDF is ready for the situation to escalate and stressed that that Israeli civilians must listen to all instructions from the Home Front Command.

“We couldn't allow Islamic Jihad to carry out an attack, it backfired on them,” he said, adding that “there will be [rocket] barrages, there may also be casualties, all this is clear and this should also be told to the public.”

Following the targeted killings, which were carried out by jets and armed drones, the IDF warned that the group would likely respond with rocket fire toward the Israeli home front. The military has placed Iron Dome batteries in the area of Jerusalem, Beersheba and others in order to intercept any projectile fired by the group.

“We are in an operation that won't take several hours, rather it will take time. We have not said our last word, we have more to do,” the senior officer said.

The IDF said it hopes Hamas will stay out of the fighting, and that the terror group ruling the Strip is currently sitting on the fence over whether to join in any fighting that may break out.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, it allowed fuel into Gaza to prevent a total shutdown of the sole power plant in the Strip, which already operates on a limited capacity. Without the plant, Gaza would be dependent on external power largely from Israel which provides 120 megawatts daily.

Earlier in the day, Lapid said that Israel 'won't allow terrorist organizations to set the agenda in the Gaza Strip and threaten the citizens of the State of Israel. Anyone who wants to harm Israel must know that we will get to them. Security forces will act against the Islamic Jihad terrorists to remove the threat from the citizens of Israel."

Gantz said that the goal is to protect Israeli communities and citizens. "We will not allow anyone to threaten or harm the citizens of Israel. Whoever tries - will be hurt."

Earlier in the day, he warned that the threat posed by the group would be dealt with during a visit to the IDF’s Southern Command.

“To our enemies, and specifically to the leadership of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, I would like to emphasize: your time is up. The threat [on this region] will be removed one way or another,” the defense minister said.

During his visit, he held a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, head of the southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, Commander of the Gaza Division Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni and the head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar.

“The situation in which several terrorists (some of which are not even located in this area), hold the Gazan people hostage - will backfire,” Gantz warned.

Israel closed the Erez crossing on Tuesday, blocking 14,000 Gazans who have permits to enter Israel to work.

“Those who harm the ability of 14,000 workers to make a living, who cause produce to sit and spoil at crossing points, and who lead to electricity and food shortages - hurt the people of Gaza first and foremost, and will have to take responsibility [for this suffering],”he said.

The leader of Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nahalka was in Tehran on Thursday and met with Iran’s President Ibrahim Raisi. Tehran funds and equips the Gaza-based terror group.

Gantz said Friday morning that security forces are preparing for all scenarios, on all fronts including in the north and the center of the country and that the IDF will continue its operational activity in all sectors as needed.

“We do not seek conflict, yet we will not hesitate to defend our citizens if required,” he said, adding that “the State of Israel and the IDF will continue its operations, knowing the responsibility we bear on our shoulders - to defend the communities and citizens of Israel’s south. And to defend the citizens of the entire State of Israel.”

During his visit to the south, Gantz also met with the heads of regional authorities, several of whom have criticized the restrictions imposed on the area by the IDF.

Stating that the resilience of the residents of the Gaza envelope have shown throughout the years “deserves our appreciation,” Gantz said that the defense establishment’s mission is to ensure that the tension ends and life returns to normal.

“I say to the residents of the area - we stand with you and we will take all the measures required in order to defend you, in a manner that is both decisive and responsible, and that meets the operational considerations set to bring about the desired results,” the defense minister said.

Road restrictions in southern Israel remained in place after Israeli security forces arrested Bassem Saadi, a senior leader of the group in the West Bank overnight on Monday.

He was seen being dragged by forces and was slightly bitten by a military dog during his arrest. According to the Palestinian Quds news site, Saadi’s family said he received a blow to the back of his head that is causing him severe headaches, and “despite his old age, he was not brought to the hospital.”

The IDF closed roads near the Strip on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it called up 100 reservists to bolster the Gaza Division to assist in securing the area and keep civilians out of areas that could be targeted by Islamc Jihad.

The terrorist group has in the past fired anti-tank guided missiles toward Israeli vehicles, both civilian and military.

Both Qatar and Egypt have been trying to mediate with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in order to de-escalate the situation. Hamas is also working to prevent attacks by the terror group, including by putting pressure on the group and locating cells that might be planning to fire anti-tank-guided missiles toward Israeli targets.

Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.