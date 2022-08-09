The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shalva Center opens bomb shelter for people with disabilities

The Shalva Center, which is dedicated to helping people with disabilities, opened its building to help them and their families stay safe amid rocket fire. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 01:13
Shalva National Center's facilities are being used to shelter citizens in the South from rocket fire. (photo credit: COURTESY OF SHALVA NATIONAL CENTER)
Shalva National Center's facilities are being used to shelter citizens in the South from rocket fire.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF SHALVA NATIONAL CENTER)

Shalva National Center has opened its doors to children with disabilities and their families to escape the threat of missile fire amid recent tensions between Israel and Gaza

Missile attacks – which are especially challenging to people with disabilities, some of whom cannot easily reach missile shelters  – have resurfaced during Operation Breaking Dawn. 

"My daughter is traumatized. She can't hear the sound of sirens anymore. Because of the situation, I turned to the Ministry of Social Affairs and asked that they evacuate us to a quiet and safe place," – shared a mother who fled the attacks all the way from Ashkelon.

The Shalva Center, an association dedicated to helping people with disabilities, decided to open its building in Jerusalem to help people with disabilities stay safe. 

Shalva Regional Center

“People with disabilities are more vulnerable than the general population during life-threatening and traumatic situations due to their limited mobility,” – said Yochanan Samuels, Chief Executive Officer of Shalva. “The Shalva National Crisis Response Center is ready to provide people with disabilities with a comprehensive, immediate response to their needs during periods of national crisis; including physical safety, rehabilitative stability, as well as social and emotional support.”

Israel‘s official National Crisis Response Center for Persons with Disabilities, the Shalva National Center has expansive disability assistive bomb shelters and rooms. It is currently hosting a number of families from Ashkelon and nearby areas in the south of Israel. 

"I am here with two children in wheelchairs with CP. I don't have a fortified room, and no pending approvals for fortified rooms," said another parent who was evacuated to Shalva. "Even though all we wanted was peace, at Shalva, we also got a lot of love, acceptance, and safety."

“Helping families with children with disabilities is embedded in Shalva’s DNA. And what help can be more essential than possibly saving a human life?” Shalva’s Founder and President, Kalman Samuels, declared.



Tags shalva people with disabilities Operation Breaking Dawn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
3

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by