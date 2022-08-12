The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Victims of Jerusalem bus accident laid to rest

"It's a terrible loss. God sometimes takes a rose to atone for a generation," said the deputy mayor of Ofakim, Rabbi Avraham Deutsch.

By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 14:22

Updated: AUGUST 12, 2022 14:35
The funeral of the victims killed yesterday a bus lost control and plowed into a bus station in central Jerusalem on August 12, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The funeral of the victims killed yesterday a bus lost control and plowed into a bus station in central Jerusalem on August 12, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Hundreds of people took part in the funeral of Shoshana, Chaya-Sara and Chana Glostein, a mother and her two daughters, residents of Ofakim, who were killed in a bus accident on Thursday night in the Romema neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Shoshana leaves behind her husband Dov, four sons and a daughter. The funeral departed from the Shamgar funeral home, which is next to the scene where they were killed, towards the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.

"We received mom for a limited period of time no more," the father Dov said in eulogizing his wife and two daughters, "we received Sarah and Chana for a limited period of time, we didn't need more than that. We believe that God will comfort us, we don't know how, but the same God that has helped us to this day will continue."

Dov noted that his wife worked as a special education teacher, "She didn't take many jobs, she only took missions for the people of Israel in her own way. They say 'God gave and God took away', everyone has their time in the world. She did not need to be in this world anymore."

"She didn't take many jobs, she only took missions for the people of Israel in her own way. They say 'God gave and God took away', everyone has their time in the world. She did not need to be in this world anymore."

Dov Glostein

Dov Glostein
Scene in Jerusalem where a bus crashed into a bus stop. A mother and her two daughters were killed, August 11, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE) Scene in Jerusalem where a bus crashed into a bus stop. A mother and her two daughters were killed, August 11, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

The deputy mayor of Ofakim, Rabbi Avraham Deutsch, told KAN news on Friday that Glostein "was one of the special figures in the community, she was a seminary teacher, with a big heart. Girls flocked to her to consult with her. It's a terrible loss. God sometimes takes a rose (shoshana in Hebrew) to atone for a generation."

The tragic bus crash in Jerusalem

An Egged driver lost control of his bus on Thursday night, ramming into a bus stop on Shamgar Street near the entrance to Jerusalem in the Romema neighborhood, killing three people and injuring several others.

Of the 12 people evacuated to the Hadassah-University Medical Center, eight were released home, the hospital updated on Friday morning, adding that two children, aged four and nine, are still receiving treatment in the Ein Kerem campus, while two others are being treated at Mount Scopus. 

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



