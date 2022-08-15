The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Parents accompanying children on Poland school trip allegedly had affair

A mother accompanying her daughter and a father accompanying his son on a school trip to Poland had an extramarital affair.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 05:13
A mother accompanied her daughter and a father accompanied his son on a school trip to Poland. The conversations between the parents at the hotel, lasting well into the night, were not just about Holocaust history.

The trips that young Israelis often take to the concentration camps in Poland have become a kind of folklore. There is hardly a young man or woman in the country who has not had this special experience as part of large school delegation in an effort to learn a bit of history and, above all, to teach them about the moments of horror that European Jews went through on Polish soil during World War II.

These trips are usually accompanied by quite a few parents and school representatives who help the teachers and the organization of the trip. In this case, the young father, in his early forties, was accompanying his son while the 37-year-old mother was accompanying her daughter. These two companions did not know each other before the trip to Poland. They began a relationship in Poland during the trip, as is evident from the statements the father gave to his lawyers Oren and Sharin Solan.

“Mostly, we talked a lot, we were next to each other and it was fascinating. At night when the commotion calmed down, we got closer and I also felt that there was chemistry and understanding between us, but there was nothing romantic,” he said.

The husband told the lawyers that there was no romantic relationship between him and the mother he knew, even a month after their return. “We started talking by chance because we both had a Rolex watch on our hands,” he said.

The woman, on the other hand, claims that she has evidence that her husband knew another woman whose husband also complained to her that she was having an affair with her husband.

Attorney Oren Solan (credit: PUBLIC RELATIONS)Attorney Oren Solan (credit: PUBLIC RELATIONS)

Fallout

“The hardest confrontation is with the children, but I can't go back to my wife.”

The relationship that began in Poland became very intense, claims the man's wife, and the husband admitted that there is no longer any point in continuing what he has at home. “The hardest confrontation is with the children, but I can't go back to my wife.”

The wife claims that the responsibility, in this case, belongs entirely to the teacher of her son's class who did not supervise or prevent the development of such a relationship. The woman claims that despite what happened to her husband in Poland, she still asks for peace at home. The lawyers made it clear that both spouses must begin a dispute settlement procedure.



