Umm al-Fahm deputy mayor and 4 children assaulted at home

Umm al-Fahm station officers were called to the home of the deputy mayor, Zachi Agbaria, upon receiving a police hotline call about an attack on his children on Saturday.

The initial police investigation found that three suspects, residents of Umm al-Fahm – a 62-year-old father and his two sons in their 30s – arrived at the deputy mayor's house most likely because of a long-standing conflict over a local outline plan promoted by Agbaria by virtue of his membership in the planning and construction committee, according to N12.

The suspects, who apparently planned to attack the deputy mayor himself, reached his residence and ended up attacking his four children, all in their 20s.

They arrived at Agbaria's house in two vehicles carrying sticks on Saturday afternoon. After breaking into the house, they confronted and started pushing Agbaria, after which his sons and neighbors stepped in to try and prevent them from continuing the attack, according to Ynet.

"We were attacked at home, residents who were angry with the municipality and the committee came to me. We sat down, they started shouting and it developed into threats against me and my children. I called the police, all this happened in the yard of my house," Agbaria told N12.

The attack left the deputy mayor's children lightly injured, due to which evacuated for medical treatment at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center.

"The children were present during the incident, they saw that the meeting was not going well. They were attacked, there were beatings, but neither side used weapons. My children went to the hospital for tests and they are fine. My mistake is that there are no cameras in the house - we planned to put cameras during renovations," he said.

Condemnations of the attack

Following the incident, the Umm al-Fahm municipality issued a condemnation notice on behalf of the mayor, council members and municipal employees.

"We consider the act to be a completely unacceptable crossing of a red line, which does not represent the residents of Umm al-Fahm," the statement said. "The municipality will not stand idly by in the face of this cowardly attack and will exhaust the law with those who attack elected officials."

The local committee for the planning and construction of Wadi Ara also condemned the attack. "The injury to the committee member, Zachi Agbaria, is disgraceful and criminal. The chairman of the committee, its members and employees stress that any such actions against a public representative, whether elected or employed, are completely unacceptable, and the perpetrators must be punished according to the law and these matters should not be made light of."

Two of the suspects, the father and one of his sons, were arrested on the spot and transferred to the Umm al-Fahm police station for questioning. The third suspect has yet to be arrested.

In accordance with the initial findings of the investigation, the police will ask the Haifa Magistrate's Court to extend their detention.