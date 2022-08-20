The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
100 kg of drugs worth NIS 4m caught on Egyptian border

IDF surveillance detected a vehicle suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs into Israeli territory near the Egyptian border on Friday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2022 20:16

Updated: AUGUST 20, 2022 20:35
Seizure of drugs weighing about 100 kg and worth about NIS 4 million on the Egyptian border (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Seizure of drugs weighing about 100 kg and worth about NIS 4 million on the Egyptian border
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An attempt to smuggle drugs weighing about 100 kg and worth about NIS 4 million was thwarted by IDF soldiers from the Yoav Brigade and the 282nd Artillery Brigade together with Israel Police forces from the Eilat Regional Police on Friday.

IDF surveillance detected a vehicle suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs into Israeli territory near the Egyptian border, northwest of the city of Eilat, on Friday night within the area of ​​the Yoav Regional Brigade.

Eilat police officers together with border police officers were called to the scene where the vehicle was spotted, together with IDF soldiers present at the scene. Together, they found bags in the area in which about 100 kg of drugs with an estimated value of about NIS 4 million were found.

During searches for the smugglers involved in the incident, a suspect was caught and arrested by security forces.

The suspect and the drugs were transferred to the Eilat Police Department for further investigation and questioning.

Operation Magen Hanegev

On an almost weekly basis, IDF troops along with Israel Police officers have thwarted attempts by criminals who try to smuggle in drugs or weapons along Israel’s borders. Most recently, soldiers seized some 33 kilograms of hashish estimated to be worth NIS 600,000 (around $177,000) near the border with Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The giant bust is just one of several large-scale attempts foiled by security as part of Magen Hanegev(Negev shield), an ongoing joint operation by the IDF, Israel Police and other security bodies. Hundreds of officers work day in, day out to stop an increase in the number of illegal weapons and drugs getting into the hands of criminal networks.

The operation also targets the countless marijuana greenhouses built in live-fire zones and cracks down on infiltrations into military bases in order to steal weapons.

While crime, such as weapons and drug smuggling, has been rampant in the Negev for decades, the military and police have only recently begun to view it as a risk to national security. This is in part due to the surge in violence committed during smuggling attempts and weapons thefts from bases.

According to IDF figures, there has been a decrease by half in the total amount of drugs smuggled across the border and an increase of about 130% in the number of attempts intercepted, compared with last year.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Egypt IDF drugs police Smuggling
