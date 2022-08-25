The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IFCJ distributes 11,500 back to school supply vouchers to struggling families

The vouchers, each worth NIS 300, will ensure that children in financially strained household can still bring all of the essential equipment they need to school.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 13:25

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2022 13:26
NEW TEACHERS run a summer school, located at Alonei Yitzhak in the North, as part of the training they receive from Hotam.
While there may currently be some uncertainty surrounding the beginning of the school year, the need for back-to-school supplies hasn’t gone away.

However, according to a survey conducted by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) and the Geocartography Knowledge Group, as many as one quarter of all families in Israel estimate they don’t have the budget to purchase supplies ahead of the 2022 school year.

As such, the IFCJ is spearheading a program to help ensure children will not be deprived of the school supplies many kids take for granted. 

The program will see the distribution of 11,500 vouchers, each in the amount of NIS 300, that can be used for purchases in Kravitz office and school supply stores.

The effort has been made possible through the generosity of over 600,000 donors from around the world; the vouchers themselves will be distributed in partnership with 55 non-profit organizations located across Israel.

“Pencils, notebooks and a schoolbag are basic needs for children to succeed in school,” IFCJ President Yael Eckstein said. “This partnership with Kravitz funded by our committed community of donors will take a bit of the burden off of these families under what we know continues to be a challenging time.”

The survey found that the average cost of school supplies for each child is 612 shekels, the equivalent of approximately 180 US Dollars.

Difficulties purchasing school supplies

While this may have been a tenable expense in previous years, 2022’s consistently rising cost of living has ballooned the prices of necessities such as housing, electricity and more — as such, many parents are facing difficulty in stocking their childrens’ backpacks.

“While historically the economic challenges associated with a new school year were relegated to lower-income homes, factors from increasing prices, as well as lingering economic effects from Corona has those hardships impacting on wider elements of our society,” said Eckstein.

In order to compensate for their children’s educational expenses, states the report, a third of parents have had to reduce spending in other areas.

Entertainment and clothing are the first on the chopping block, but many have had to resort to reductions in their gas, food and even water consumption: 52% of those that had to cut back on food purchases are families with three or more children.

“We are a large family and the prices are rising all the time,” said V, a mother of four who has received the vouchers from the program.

“Our fourth daughter is going into first grade this year. Every year it is difficult for us to buy all the supplies needed for school. In the past, we were not able to give our children the things they asked for because we simply did not have enough money. Thanks to the Fellowship and this initiative our children can feel like they matter. It gives them a good feeling, self-confidence and the chance to return to school happy.”



