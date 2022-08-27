Bedouin sector Israeli teachers take part in US embassy exchange program

Liz Allen, the acting US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, met with a group of school principals working in Israel's Bedouin sector as part of a week-long visit to Israel, Jordan and Lebanon.

The principals recently returned from the United States, where they took part in an exchange program initiated by the US Embassy in Israel.

The program, titled International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), saw the Israeli educators visit schools in African-American population areas of the United States to learn new teaching techniques and tools for the challenge of teaching children of minority groups.

The program also included meetings with education experts and government officials.

The five principals who took part in the program noted the similarities between the challenges faced by every teacher in schools with children who are mostly of minority groups, whether in Israel or the US.

Acting acting US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Liz Allen with five Israeli educators who participated in a US-funded program (credit: US EMBASSY IN JERUSALEM)

Liz Allen 'moved by Bedouin principals'

Allen was said to be "moved" by meeting the principals, who all work in ORT Israel schools, the largest educational network in Israel. She invited them to cooperate with the embassy in the future, with lectures from top experts from abroad and a student exchange program in the works, according to the US embassy.

"The meeting was inspirational for me," the acting deputy secretary of state said. "Especially their initiatives and creative ways to lead their students toward future success.

"The US' governmental exchange program not only provides opportunities for all Israelis but is also an opportunity for us to meet and make connections with all of Israel's diverse population," she added.