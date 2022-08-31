Young Israelis attacked, injured at Bnei Akiva branch in Lod

At least two young Jewish Israelis were injured Tuesday night when rioters broke into a Bnei Akiva branch in the Israeli city of Lod and threw stones, according to Israeli media reports.

One of those injured were struck hard in the head and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

צעירים יהודים הותקפו על ידי ערבים בלוד. אחד מהם פונה לבית חולים במצב קל, שני טופל במקום ולא נזקק לפינוי. הצעירים שהוכו מגישים תלונה במשטרה. טרם נתפסו התוקפים@hadasgrinberg(צילום: ארגון חוננו) pic.twitter.com/PmYlVYuA3w — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 30, 2022

Despite initial reports indicating that the attack was carried out by Arab rioters, Jews were also involved in the attack, KAN reported.

The perpetrators behind the attack remain at large.

Lod is one of Israel's mixed cities, with large Jewish and Arab Israeli populations.

It was also the sight of several clashes between the groups during May 2021, amid the IDF's Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir calls on Israel Police to "deal decisively with terrorists"

The incident was condemned by Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who referred to the incident as terrorism and called on the police to stop crack down on these incidents.

"The police should deal decisively with terrorists and crush them immediately," Ben-Gvir said. "Every moment that passes hurts deterrence and increases the risk of further terrorist incidents. Only a heavy hand, determination and strength against terrorism will restore deterrence and the sense of security to the city's residents."

He further said that he hopes to help form a right-wing government in the upcoming Israeli elections in order to better deal with incidents like this.

This is a developing story.