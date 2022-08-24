The future of the Religious Zionist Party without Otzma Yehudit is uncertain, as some polls published by Israeli media on Wednesday showed the party earning as much as seven seats while other polls showed it earning only four seats or not even passing the electoral threshold.

Channel 14 poll - Religious Zionist earns 10 seats with Ben-Gvir

According to a Channel 14 poll, the Religious Zionist Party would earn 10 seats, while the Likud would earn 35 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 22 seats and the National Unity Party would earn 12 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn nine seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, the Joint List and Yisrael Beytenu would each earn six seats, Labor would earn five seats and Ra'am and Meretz would earn four seats each. The Zionist Spirit party would not pass the electoral threshold.

The Channel 14 poll did not mention Otzma Yehudit separately Religious Zionist, despite party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir's announcement that he will be running separately from the Religious Zionist Party.

According to the poll, the bloc supporting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would earn 61 seats, while the bloc opposing him currently would earn 49 seats, excluding Ra'am and the Joint List.

Head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

KAN news poll - Religious Zionist Party earns four seats

According to a KAN news poll, the Religious Zionist Party would earn four seats, while the Likud would earn 33 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 22 seats and the National Unity Party would earn 14 seats.

Meanwhile, Otzma Yehudit and Shas would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, the Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and Meretz would each earn five seats, and Ra'am would earn four seats. The Zionist Spirit party would not pass the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, the bloc supporting Netanyahu would earn 60 seats, while the bloc opposing him currently would earn 51 seats, excluding Ra'am and the Joint List.

Channel 13 news poll - Religious Zionist earns seven seats

According to a Channel 13 poll, the Religious Zionist Party would earn seven seats, while the Likud would earn 30 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 23 seats and the National Unity Party would earn 12 seats.

Meanwhile, Otzma Yehudit would earn nine seats, Shas would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats, Labor and the Joint List would each earn five seats and Ra'am and Meretz would earn four seats each. The Zionist Spirit party would not pass the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, the bloc supporting Netanyahu would earn 61 seats, while the bloc opposing him currently would earn 50 seats, excluding Ra'am and the Joint List.

Channel 12 poll - Religious Zionist fails to pass the electoral threshold

According to a Channel 12 poll, the Religious Zionist Party would not pass the electoral threshold, while the Likud would earn 34 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 23 seats and the National Unity Party would earn 13 seats.

Meanwhile, Otzma Yehudit would earn nine seats, Shas would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Meretz would earn six seats, Labor, the Joint List and Yisrael Beytenu would each earn five seats and Ra'am would earn four seats. The Zionist Spirit party would not pass the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, the bloc supporting Netanyahu would earn 58 seats, while the bloc opposing him currently would earn 57 seats, excluding Ra'am and the Joint List.

The N12 poll also found that if Otzma Yehudit and the Religious Zionist Party run together, they would earn 11 seats, bring the bloc backing Netanyahu to 59 seats and the bloc opposing him to 56 seats.