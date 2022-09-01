The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israelis ordered to refrain from travel to Uman for Rosh Hashana

Tens of thousands of Israelis travel to Uman to pray on Rosh Hashana at the gravesite of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, one of the most popular Hassidic masters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 15:42

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 15:47
Ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine September 20, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO)
Ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish pilgrims pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov on the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in the town of Uman, Ukraine September 20, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO)

Israelis should refrain from traveling to the city of Uman in Ukraine for Rosh Hashana, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in an official warning to the tens of thousands of worshippers who traditionally travel to the site for the Jewish new year.

Tens of thousands of Israelis travel to Uman to pray on Rosh Hashana at the gravesite of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, one of the most popular Hassidic masters.

"The explosive security situation includes the danger of bombing from the air or firing rockets at civilian areas, including in the center and west of the country, which pose a real and immediate danger to life," said the Foreign Ministry statement, which urged Israelis in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

The Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine has been in a state of emergency since the Russian invasion in February. In addition, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement in which it called on Israelis to refrain from traveling to Uman due to the war and the difficulty of guaranteeing the worshippers' security.

The ministry said that the Israeli embassy in Kyiv does not have a continuous presence the country these days due to the ongoing fighting and, therefore, it will be impossible to provide full consular services in the event of an emergency. 

Two weeks ago, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, warned that Jews who traveled to Uman would be risking their lives, 

 “Rosh Hashanah is coming, and no matter what we say, Orthodox Jews will try to get to Uman again,” he said in an interview from his Tel Aviv office. “We understand your willingness to go to Uman and favor your support for Ukraine, but this is not the right time. We cannot guarantee your security.”

 Last year, more than 30,000 Breslov Hassidim went to Uman – mostly from Israel but also from the US, the UK and France – and a similarly large gathering this year would attract attention from the Russian Army, which could attack the pilgrimage site, Korniychuk said.



