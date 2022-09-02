IDF arrests 3 terrorism suspects in West Bank

IDF troops arrested three Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity in the West Bank on Thursday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Troops operated in Jenin and in the villages of Jabal Mawalah, Zababdeh and al Fawar.

What weapons did they seize?

During IDF operations in the Benyamin region, an M-16 was found that is suspected of being used in a shooting attack on a bus near Ofra.

IDF operates in West Bank. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

During operations in Jenin, soldiers returned fire after Palestinians shot at them. Explosives were also thrown at the soldiers. No IDF troops were arrested.