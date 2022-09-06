Man with criminal background shot at in Tel Aviv - report

A man with a history of white-collar crime was lightly injured when an unidentified gunman fired at him while he was sitting in his parked car on Nissim Aloni Street, a residential area of Tel Aviv, Ynet reported early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been involved in criminal cases involving fraud, extortion and credit card forgery.

Police investigating a crime scene (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Police said that the man was not injured by a gunshot and that he was taken to Ichilov Hospital.

Authorities are currently investing the case as a crime-related incident, the Ynet report added.

Separate shooting incidents

Separately, on Monday night, a man who was moderately wounded in a shooting in Tayibe was kidnapped by gunmen while traveling in an ambulance to Meir hospital in Kfar Saba, Israeli media reported.

Additionally, a mother and her 14-year-old daughter were killed in a shooting in Lod, according to Ynet.