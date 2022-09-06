Man with criminal background shot at in Tel Aviv - report

A man with a history of white-collar crime was lightly injured when an unidentified gunman fired at him while he was sitting in his parked car on Nissim Aloni Street, a residential area of Tel Aviv, Ynet reported early Tuesday morning.
The victim has been involved in criminal cases involving fraud, extortion and credit card forgery.
Police said that the man was not injured by a gunshot and that he was taken to Ichilov Hospital.
Authorities are currently investing the case as a crime-related incident, the Ynet report added.
Separate shooting incidents
Separately, on Monday night, a man who was moderately wounded in a shooting in Tayibe was kidnapped by gunmen while traveling in an ambulance to Meir hospital in Kfar Saba, Israeli media reported.
Additionally, a mother and her 14-year-old daughter were killed in a shooting in Lod, according to Ynet.