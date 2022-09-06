The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
State Department ‘welcomes’ IDF report on Abu Akleh’s death

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US welcomes the IDF's admission that journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely accidentally hit by IDF gunfire.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 03:32

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 04:12
US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL)
US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL)

The US State Department released a statement Monday, welcoming the IDF investigation into the circumstances surrounding Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s death, which stated there is a high possibility that Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire. “We welcome Israel’s review of this tragic incident, and again underscore the importance of accountability in this case, such as policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” said Ned Price, the Department Spokesperson.

“The United States has made it a priority to mitigate and respond to civilian harm caused by military operations,” he said. “The Department of Defense recently underscored the need to improve its own assessments and practices to ensure civilian harm mitigation and we will continue to share best practices with our military partners and allies around the world,” Price added.

“Not only was Shireen an American citizen, she was a fearless reporter whose journalism and pursuit of truth earned her the respect of audiences around the world.”

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

“Our thoughts remain with the Abu Akleh family as they grieve this tremendous loss – and with the many others worldwide who brought Shireen and her news reports into their homes for more than two decades,” his statement reads. “Not only was Shireen an American citizen, she was a fearless reporter whose journalism and pursuit of truth earned her the respect of audiences around the world.”

An IDF investigation found that an Israeli soldier was likely to have accidentally shot Abu Akleh while exchanging fire with gunmen in Jenin in May, and dismissed the need for a criminal probe.

“There is a high possibility that Shireen was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired toward IDF soldiers,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday.

Mixed signals

It was the strongest IDF statement to date with respect to its possible culpability in Abu Akleh’s death. However, it came alongside army clarification that no such statement of guilt was possible given the impossibility of determining with certainty who shot the fatal bullet.



Tags IDF United States state department Shireen abu Akleh
