Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) director Ronen Bar on Sunday presented the threat of terror influences from social media algorithms which inflate sensational posts as the complex challenge that his agency confronts in defending Israel as a democracy.

While giving a review of past eras of conventional warfare, the nuclear arms race and physical terror, he said the current era has allowed terrorists to reduce the built-in advantage that states normally have against their smaller detached organizations.

He said that terrorists online are able to undermine the commitment of general populations of Western countries to their own nations as well as to shake up their hold on what is fact and what is truth.

To fight back against these social media terror trends, he said, “information technology must transform into information management,” meaning that such deep resources are invested in the technological arena that it covers all aspects of an intelligence agency, and is a matter of management.

He said that Israel must “update its definition of what is considered critical infrastructure,” adding that “it cannot be that hospitals are not considered critical infrastructure and lack sufficient resources and defenses” from being hacked.

YAHYA SINWAR, leader of Hamas in Gaza, gestures on stage during a rally in Gaza City on May 24 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

In addition, he said it is crucial to develop a diverse mix of technological experts in different cyber and other arenas.

These different experts will have to cope with distinct social media threats impacting the Palestinian population as well as other social media threats impacting Shi'ites throughout the region.

Iran is the Middle East's primary problem

Next, he said, “Iran isn’t just a nuclear problem, it is the primary problem of the Middle East.”

“We can only dream of the level of terror” Iran will be capable of promoting if sanctions against it are removed as part of a return to the JCPOA by the US and the West.

Holding Hamas's Yahya Sinwar responsible for violence

Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar must choose between rehabilitation versus violence.

Sinwar must understand that he will be held accountable for all aspects of violence emanating from Gaza or inspired by Hamas even beyond Gaza.

Further, he warned that despite the Shin Bet's new efforts to address potential terror within extremist elements of Israeli-Arabs within the Green Line, any new conflict with the Palestinians could lead to new tensions and internal conflict.

He expressed hope that recent inroads of baby steps in normalization between Israel and the Saudis brought forward during US Joe Biden’s Middle East trip in July could alter the shape of the region in a way that will make Israel and other arenas more secure.