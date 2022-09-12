The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem mayor: Israel's capital is for both Jews and Arabs

Jerusalem is a mosaic of cultures, traditions and identities, mayor Moshe Lion told the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 17:13

Updated: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 17:23
JERUSALEM MAYOR Moshe Lion speaks at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, US on September 12, 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
JERUSALEM MAYOR Moshe Lion speaks at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, US on September 12, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said that the changes he is making in the city, from increasing recycling, reducing pollution, and adding high-tech office space, to investing in infrastructure, are intended to benefit both Jews and Arabs equally. 

Speaking at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday, Lion said that this is best evidenced by a 2,000 square-meter technology hub that the municipality is building in east Jerusalem, that, he predicted, would bring opportunity and investment from both Israeli and international firms. 

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.mp4 from Oren Segal on Vimeo.

In recent years, the capital has been transformed into a high-tech center, said the mayor, with more than 600 hi-tech firms headquartered in the city that employ more than 20,000 people. To that end, Lion said that the city is building 1.6 million square meters of high-tech work and office space throughout the city, both in East and West Jerusalem, over the next three years.

Lion said that Jerusalem is a mosaic of cultures, traditions and identities and told conference attendees that it is his responsibility to ensure that the disparate groups that make up the city’s population have the space and opportunity to build a shared future in the city.

JERUSALEM MAYOR Moshe Lion speaks at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, US on September 12, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) JERUSALEM MAYOR Moshe Lion speaks at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, US on September 12, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Lion thanked the friends of Jerusalem in New York and throughout the United States and around the world for their support and prayers for the city. “Nothing we achieve would be possible without your support,” said Lion, who invited those in attendance to visit Jerusalem.



Tags Israeli Arabs Jerusalem moshe lion hi-tech jews Israelis infrastructure
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by