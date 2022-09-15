The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, European Union sign intel sharing agreement in bid to tackle terror

As per the agreement Israeli law enforcement will be able to share and receive intel with their European counterparts in real-time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 02:15
Israeli Ambassador to the EU Haim Regev and his European counterpart sign an intelligence sharing agreement on September 14, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israeli Ambassador to the EU Haim Regev and his European counterpart sign an intelligence sharing agreement on September 14, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israel Police concluded an agreement with the European Union on Wednesday to share intelligence with the EU's Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, more commonly known as Europol.

As per the new deal, Israeli law enforcement will be able to share and receive intel with their European counterparts in real-time. The deal focuses on information in relation to serious crime and terrorism.

Another milestone in Israel-EU cooperation

Haim Regev, the Israeli ambassador to the European Union who was present to sign the dotted line, wrote on Twitter that he was "happy to conclude" the negotiations with Europol, noting the deal marks "another milestone in strengthening cooperation between Israel and the EU."

Israel's new intelligence capabilities are set to significantly strengthen police's ability to maintain public safety, a government statement read.

It was crucial for Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev to secure the agreement with his tenure as minister likely coming to an end soon, he said following the news of the deal.

"As crime and terrorism reach an unprecedented level worldwide, it was important to finalize the drawn-out negotiations to strengthen the cooperation between the agencies.

"The enemy in front of us has become elusive, sophisticated and increasingly bankrolled," the public security minister claimed. "This agreement will strenghen Israel Police and the Public Security Ministry's capabilities."

Israeli-European cooperation: One of Lapid's main targets

The deal joins a host of agreements in a number of areas of cooperation between Israel and Europe.

In 2018, Israel Police signed a deal with Europol to expand cooperation to combat cross-border criminal activity. In a statement, Europol said that the new level of cooperation between the agency and Israel "will be important for tackling priority crime areas affecting both the EU and Israel, such as fraud, cybercrime and terrorism."

Israel has also cooperated with the EU on cultural programs and initiatives. In June, it entered the EU's Creative Europe program, which promotes cultural cooperation between artists in participating nations, despite it including a 'territorial clause' which only recognizes sovereign Israeli territories, meaning the West Bank was excluded.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION President Ursula von der Leyen meets with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, before he became prime minister, in the Knesset last month. (credit: MAYA ALLERUZZO/REUTERS)EUROPEAN COMMISSION President Ursula von der Leyen meets with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, before he became prime minister, in the Knesset last month. (credit: MAYA ALLERUZZO/REUTERS)

Nevertheless, it was another essential step toward increasing Israel's cooperation with Europe, one of the targets set by Prime Minister Yair Lapid when the outgoing government was formed last year.

It was also reported by The Jerusalem Post in May that Israel and the EU were also in negotiations to export Israeli gas to Europe through Egypt, filling the gap left by the sanctions on Russia due to its war on Ukraine. Earlier this week, the prime minister said that in 2023, Israel plans to deliver some 10% of the gas Europe had received from Russia last year.

The latest agreement between Israel and the EU is subject to approval from both sides, as is standard procedure, the statement noted.



Tags Israel European Union intelligence
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by