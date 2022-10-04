The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Khan al-Ahmar gets 4-month reprieve, fate to be decided after election

The illegal West Bank Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar has been granted a four-month reprieve from demolition.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 15:23
View of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank on March 21, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
View of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank on March 21, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The illegal West Bank Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar has been granted a four-month reprieve from demolition, now that the High Court of Justice has given the state until February 1 to submit a plan detailing its destruction.

The state had been slated to provide the court with this plan in September but had asked for a delay until after the upcoming elections given Prime Minister Yair Lapid's brief tenure in office.

Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo had explained to the court that Lapid had just entered office in July and faced a November election, therefore it was best to wait until a new government was in place. 

On Monday the court said that in light of the electoral reality, it had no choice but to delay the state submission, despite its displeasure with the state's request.

Why does Khan al-Ahmar have to be demolished?

The High Court Justice had ruled in 2018 that the village's structures, which are perched just above Route 1 near the Kfar Adumim settlement, could be razed.

Palestinians and activists shout slogans during a protest outside the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar on January 30, 2022, which Israeli authorities plan to relocate. (credit: FLASH90) Palestinians and activists shout slogans during a protest outside the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar on January 30, 2022, which Israeli authorities plan to relocate. (credit: FLASH90)

Former Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had initially said he would do so but never made good on that pledge. His successor Naftali Bennett had similarly made such a promise prior during the election period, but instead south to delay the issue and attempt to work out a compromise by which the 180 members of the Abu Dahuk clan of the Jahalin tribe would voluntarily relocate.

The right-wing NGO Regavm which had submitted petitions against the village since 2009, turned to the court in 2019 asking that it force the state to demolish the village of huts and tents.

The court's ruling to delay any action on Khan al-Ahmar comes as Israel is pushing to finalize a deal with neighboring Lebanon that would settle a maritime dispute between the two counties.

Regavim attorney Yael Cinnamon said, "if the interim government is capable of signing commitments of historic magnitude with foreign governments, and to make high-level appointments to key public positions, how is it deemed incapable of living up to commitments that are over a decade old? 

"Time and time again, the High Court has declared the outpost at Khan al Ahmar illegal and called for the relocation of the squatters - but Khan al Ahmar remains," Cinnamon said. 

Regavim has argued that illegal Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank, such as has occurred in Khan al-Ahmar, is part of an overall Palestinian Authority plan to seize control of Area C to ensure that it becomes part of the final borders of a future Palestinian state. 

The Abu Dahuk clan had initially lived in the Negev, but they were forcibly evacuated by Israel to the West Bank in the early 1950s. They have been located in the area of Khan al-Ahmar since the 1970s.

The International Criminal Court's former chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had warned in 2018 that the forced demolition of Khan al-Ahmar could be considered a war crime. The ICC is already investigating whether Israelis can be sued for war crimes.

The European Union on Monday spoke out against the Israeli policy of demolishing illegal Palestinian structures. The United Nations and the United States have also issued such statements, particularly given that a few permits are issued for Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank. Area C is under IDF military and civilian control. 



