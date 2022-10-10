Netanyahu reorganizes Likud on-the-ground operations, fires dozens

Benjamin Netanyahu reorganized the Likud's operations, firing dozens of workers.

As the November elections creep closer, there is almost no transfer of votes between the blocs. Therefore, the understanding on both sides is that working the field is critical, and it is there that the elections will be won.

This time around the Likud built its field structure differently, Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Yossi Sheli, who was Israel's ambassador to Brazil and is not a member of the Knesset, to head the field operations.

In addition, Netanyahu changed the budgeting method of the various Likud branches, but in the last few days, dozens of branch heads turned to the Likud chairman and warned that "If the situation continues like this - we will face failure," according to N12.

Netanyahu has been holding meetings late into the night in recent days to address the issue, in an attempt to reorganize the structure of field operations and establish a kind of alternative field headquarters.

The Likud has fired dozens of workers operating from "Likudiot," who distribute campaign materials, and activists going "door-to-door" have been cut by more than 50% and will only operate on election day, according to a statement made by the Likud.

Netanyahu feels he lost the last election because Likud voters stayed home.

Likud activist Rami Ben Yehuda lashed out at MK Miki Zohar

After being removed from the Likud campaign, party activist Rami Ben Yehuda lashed out at MK Miki Zohar. "We have a bomb in the Likud and its name is Miki Makhlouf Zohar - the poor little rabbit," he said on Saturday at a demonstration in Holon.

"We are the people who work the field, we give from the heart - and Miki Zohar is looking down on us," he said. "We don't let traitors lash out at field operatives at our home, the Likud." The harsh statements he made towards Zohar come about two weeks after it was alleged that Ben Yehuda had beaten two anti-Likud demonstrators.

Likud clarified immediately after that incident, that Ben Yehuda was suspended from activity in the party "until the incident is investigated."