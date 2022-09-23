The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu greeted with insults, jeers on visit to B'nei Brak

Locals boo'd Netanyahu and chanted insults, calling him a heretic in both modern Hebrew (kofer) and mishnaic Hebrew (apicorus).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 14:46
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU attends a conference in Jerusalem, last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU attends a conference in Jerusalem, last week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu went to the city of B'nei Brak on Friday to visit Rabbi Gershon Edelstein at his home and was greeted with jeers from those he passed on the street. 

Rabbi Edelstein, approaching a century in age, is the rosh yeshiva of the massive Ponovezh Yeshiva in B'nei Brak-one of the leading Litvish yeshivot in Israel. More importantly for Netanyahu, Edelstein is also the spiritual leader of Israel's Degel HaTorah political party. He had held this position jointly for five years alongside Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky until Kanievsky's passing in March of 2022. 

Locals boo'd Netanyahu and chanted insults, calling him a heretic in both modern Hebrew (kofer) and mishnaic Hebrew (apicorus).

Netanyahu's religious activity 

This was not the only religious endeavor the former Prime Minister, who is not known to be a very religious man, took on in the public eye this week. 

RABBI GERSHON EDELSTEIN will assume Rabbi Kanievsky’s spiritual role. (credit: SHLOMI COHEN/FLASH90) RABBI GERSHON EDELSTEIN will assume Rabbi Kanievsky’s spiritual role. (credit: SHLOMI COHEN/FLASH90)

On Thursday, the opposition leader posted a video to his social media with the caption, "Shana Tovah to the soldiers in the IDF. We love you very much." The video depicted Netanyahu paying in a synagogue and reciting the prayer for the welfare of the IDF soldiers. His costume for the filming included a kippah and tallit. This video was met with a considerable amount of anger and confusion on social media; it was not clear for which demographic this post was made. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud rosh hashanah likud party Israel Elections Deguel Hatorah bnei brak Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by