The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud activist physically assaults Anti-Netanyahu protestors

Likud activist and paid campaigner Rami Ben-Yehuda was filmed punching retired Brig.-Gen. Rami Matan, during a protest against Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 20:06

Updated: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 20:12
Anti-Netanyahu protestors hold demonstrations (photo credit: BRIDGE PROTESTORS)
Anti-Netanyahu protestors hold demonstrations
(photo credit: BRIDGE PROTESTORS)

Likud activist and paid campaigner Rami Ben-Yehuda was filmed physically assaulting anti-Netanyahu protestors during one of the protests of the "Going Back to the Bridges and Interchanges" movement.

Likud activist and paid campaigner Rami Ben-Yehuda assaults retired Brig.-Gen. Rami Matan, during an anti-Netanyahu protest on September 24, 2022 (Credit: Going Back to the Bridges and Interchanges).

The person assaulted by Ben-Yehuda is retired Brig.-Gen. Rami Matan, a veteran of some of the hardest fought battles of the Yom-Kippur War.

This specific protest was held in Hemed interchange, where Ben-Yehuda arrived at the scene, punched one of the protestors, and was separated from the protestors by police officers. 

The Likud Party announced that Ben-Yehuda is suspended from the Likud campaign until further notice, effective immediately, saying: "We do not accept any kind of violence from our people", according to Ma'ariv Online. 

Recent violence toward anti-Netanyahu protestors

This incident happens just a few weeks after anti-Netanyahu protestors were attacked on Rishonim Bridge in Rishon Lezion. During that incident, a father and son allegedly assaulted protestors with stones.

The "Going back to the bridges and crossroads" movement held protests in 150 locations around Israel today. Meretz party leaders attended some of the protests after the previous attacks against protestors. 

This is not the first time Ben-Yehuda has been accused of violence. Just last year, Maria Elkin, the wife of Construction and Housing Minister, Ze'ev Elkin, filed for a restraining order against him, after he attacked and insulted her at a demonstration in front of their home on Monday. 



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Likud protests israeli politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by