Likud activist physically assaults Anti-Netanyahu protestors

Likud activist and paid campaigner Rami Ben-Yehuda was filmed physically assaulting anti-Netanyahu protestors during one of the protests of the "Going Back to the Bridges and Interchanges" movement.

Likud activist and paid campaigner Rami Ben-Yehuda assaults retired Brig.-Gen. Rami Matan, during an anti-Netanyahu protest on September 24, 2022 (Credit: Going Back to the Bridges and Interchanges).

The person assaulted by Ben-Yehuda is retired Brig.-Gen. Rami Matan, a veteran of some of the hardest fought battles of the Yom-Kippur War.

This specific protest was held in Hemed interchange, where Ben-Yehuda arrived at the scene, punched one of the protestors, and was separated from the protestors by police officers.

The Likud Party announced that Ben-Yehuda is suspended from the Likud campaign until further notice, effective immediately, saying: "We do not accept any kind of violence from our people", according to Ma'ariv Online.

Recent violence toward anti-Netanyahu protestors

This incident happens just a few weeks after anti-Netanyahu protestors were attacked on Rishonim Bridge in Rishon Lezion. During that incident, a father and son allegedly assaulted protestors with stones.

The "Going back to the bridges and crossroads" movement held protests in 150 locations around Israel today. Meretz party leaders attended some of the protests after the previous attacks against protestors.

This is not the first time Ben-Yehuda has been accused of violence. Just last year, Maria Elkin, the wife of Construction and Housing Minister, Ze'ev Elkin, filed for a restraining order against him, after he attacked and insulted her at a demonstration in front of their home on Monday.