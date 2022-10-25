The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Herzog to depart to the US tonight on official visit

Herzog will be meeting with Biden at the White House as well as meeting with American-Jewish community organizations and Congressional leadership.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 00:36
(L-R) US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Issac Herzog meet during the former's visit to Israel (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
(L-R) US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Issac Herzog meet during the former's visit to Israel
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

President Issac Herzog will fly to the United States on an official visit after being invited by US President Joe Biden.

Herzog will be meeting with Biden at the White House as well as meeting with American-Jewish community organizations and Congressional leadership.

"I am departing tonight to the United States for an official visit at the invitation of my friend, President Joe Bide, whom I was delighted to host during his visit to Israel a few months ago," Herzog said in a statement before his departure. "The United States is Israel's greatest ally and our strategic partnership is both enduring and unshakeable."

What will Herzog be discussing with Biden and administrations?

Herzog intends to discuss important issues with Biden's administration. "In my scheduled meetings with President Biden, senior administration officials and Congressional leaders, I intend to discuss important developments in our region, from the Abraham Accords to the gas deal with Lebanon and of course to our desire and hope to have more nations join the circle of regional peace.

President Isaac Herzog presents the Presidential Medal to US president Joe Biden at the president Residence in Jerusalem. on July 14, 2022. Joe Biden on his first official visit to Israel since becoming US president. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) President Isaac Herzog presents the Presidential Medal to US president Joe Biden at the president Residence in Jerusalem. on July 14, 2022. Joe Biden on his first official visit to Israel since becoming US president. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Of course, most importantly the Iranian threat destabilizing not only the Middle East but the entire world, requiring a firm and united stand against it." Iran has been a threat to Israel's security for a long time but now, Iran shows signs of being a threat to almost everyone. More recently, Iran has sold attack drones to Russia to fight Ukraine.

Herzog plans to have other discussions besides Iran and national security. "We will also discuss other issues, including the climate crisis, the climate challenge - a danger to the entire world and humanity - as well as the opportunities for trade and diplomacy, business relations and others, which of course emanate from unique Israel, United States partnership."

Herzog reassures the public that even though the visit is a week from the elections, Israel and the United States will still be strong allies with each other no matter the outcome.

"In addition, as on every diplomatic visit of mine, I will of course meet the leadership of the Jewish communities in the United States, the leaders of American Jewry, which is the largest Jewish Diaspora in the world as part of our efforts to strengthen and reinforce the bridges between Israel and world Jewry," he said as he ended his statement.



