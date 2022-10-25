The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biking across Israel for Beit Halochem and disabled IDF veterans

There are five different routes for the 180 Canadian, American, British and 120 disabled IDF veterans taking part, including off-roading, touring and extreme sports.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 16:37
Hundreds of people are cycling across Israel on the five-day-long annual Courage in Motion to raise money for Beit Halochem, which provides rehabilitation services to disabled IDF veterans. (photo credit: ADIT LEVY)
Hundreds of people are cycling across Israel on the five-day-long annual Courage in Motion to raise money for Beit Halochem, which provides rehabilitation services to disabled IDF veterans.
Hundreds of people are cycling across Israel on the five-day-long annual Courage in Motion to raise money for Beit Halochem, which provides rehabilitation services to disabled IDF veterans.

The ride, which is taking place October 23–27th 2022, takes participants from Mitzpe Ramon in the south of the country north to the capital of Jerusalem. Along the way, the group stopped to swim in the Dead Sea, have lunch at one of the IDF’s larger bases in the south, as well as a night tour of Jerusalem.

There are five different routes for the 180 Canadian, American, British and 120 disabled IDF veterans taking part, including off-roading, touring and extreme sports. Each participant rides between 50-135 kilometers daily.

The ride has raised over C$ 1 million that goes to Beit Halochem which has centers in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Beersheba. The centers offer individualized therapies to wounded veterans, as well as sports rehabilitation training and family-oriented activities.

“The Israeli cyclists wait a whole year for us Canadian cyclists to come,” said Brian Barish, who came for the 7th year from Toronto to take part in Courage in Motion.

“It’s not only to bike alongside the vets but to connect with them and hear their stories and honor them,” he said.

“It’s not only to bike alongside the vets but to connect with them and hear their stories and honor them.”

Brian Barish

Barish, who is Jewish, told The Jerusalem Post that he hadn’t been to Israel since he was a teenager until he heard about the ride from friends who are involved in Beit Halochem.

Since then, “I discovered how much it means for the veterans that we come. That we come to show our support for them in person. It’s so much more than just a donation.”

Riding alongside Barish were Jordan Rosenzweig and Marla Buck, two other Canadians who had raised money and come to ride across Israel. “Once you start going, you become a community,” said Rosenzweig, who has been coming for five years. “And it’s not just about seeing Israel. It’s beyond that. It’s beyond coming as a tourist. We are together, with our friends. It’s beautiful.”

Buck, who is in the midst of moving to Israel from Toronto, explained that the funds raised by participants go directly to Beit Halochem.

According to her, “the therapy at Beit Halochem is incredible. There are some guys who I met when they were in wheelchairs and now they are walking!”

The centers, she said, “give the veterans a family, a home. It’s a group that you want to belong to.”

“To experience this [ride] puts everything in perspective,” Buck said. “The veterans have done so much for the country.”

Training the wounded veteran riders

Israel Hanegbi has been training the wounded veteran riders for eight years. “I came for the friendships, for the people who contributed so much to the country,” he said.

Hanegbi served in Sayeret Egoz commando unit before serving in the police for over 30 years. He was not wounded during his service but told The Post “I know what they feel, what they went through. To see someone get shot…it’s hard.”

Sports, specifically biking he said, is therapeutic and helps the veterans “get away from everything and everyone. It’s healthy for the mind.”

This is the 15th year in a row that the ride is taking place, thanks to the Beit Halochem Canada Executive Director Lisa Levy, Chairman of the Handicapped IDF Veterans Organization Idan Kleiman and Chairman of the IDF Disabled Foundation Moshe Sheema.



