Courage in Motion 2021 rolls through Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 21:44
COURAGE IN MOTION participants in action. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel has partially opened its doors to visitors and this week saw Courage in Motion (CIM) organizing Canadian and international cyclists riding alongside Israel’s injured veterans, victims of terror, and members of the Israel Start-Up Nation cycling team.
The long-standing annual Beit Halochem Canada, Aid to Disabled Veterans of Israel fundraising initiative supports the purchase of equipment and facilitates programming, including the increasingly popular cycling, at four leading-edge Beit Halochem rehabilitation centers across Israel. The fundraising efforts of cyclists also provide the opportunity for Beit Halochem’s disabled members to participate in this extraordinary experience.
This year, cyclists rode between 50 and 120 kilometers daily, choosing from three fully supported routes offering various levels of challenge. No matter the route, each showcased Israel’s lush landscape, including the magnificent Hula Valley and the remarkable historic sites of the Galilee, Tiberias, and the Golan Heights.
Courage in Motion. (Credit: Berney Ardov)
“We were disappointed to stay home last year and organizing this year’s ride has certainly been challenging,” said Lisa Levy, Beit Halochem Canada’s Executive Director and an annual ride participant. “However, it is extremely gratifying to watch Canadian cyclists ride alongside and connect with our Israeli veterans. The patience of the Canadians during the evolving situation, including Israel opening, closing, and opening again, has been exceptional, as is their commitment to follow protocol including much testing before getting on the plane.
“Several have commented that their efforts pale in comparison to our Beit Halochem members’ resilience in the face of adversity. This solidarity is much appreciated; during times of challenge, sustaining a sense of belonging, unity, and mutual responsibility takes on greater significance.”
Delicious meals and nutritious snacks were provided and group activities followed each day’s cycling. These included a sunrise ride in the Hula Valley, a sunset cruise with the veterans, and an incredible evening with Israel’s Heroes, who shared their inspiring stories.


